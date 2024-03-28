Programmable Projectiles: Carrying Technology Too Far?

Exploration

Putting on my miner’s hat, I start probing the DDW. Roy told me to first buy a new computer with the money, to make any possible tracking harder from nosey eyes. He also gave me a few older secret passwords and websites to begin the journey, along with an alias code name, Jug Johnson.

When I started my journey, I admit to being scared. I was worried I wouldn’t be able to negotiate all the secret gates, walls, and even Windows firewalls. But somehow, I managed to breach the system, stumbling headfirst into the deep depths of this underworld.

Naturally, my attention was drawn to the secret shooting world containing new equipment, powders, brass and bullets. But boy, was it expensive! Even with the healthy stipend of $50,000 Roy gave me, it was only scratching the surface of what I could afford.

Now, if one had unlimited income and could negotiate the complex labyrinth of super-secret security walls, there’s no telling what one could purchase.