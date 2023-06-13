Ramping It Up

Steel Inserts

This time it’s steel inserts for two compact .45s. It’s more economical to go with the insert rather than a re-barrel operation. For this job, I chose the EGW steel insert. It’s premade for this purpose and oversized for custom fitting. The first step is to map the frame to find the center. Next, I mill a pocket in the frame using my milling machine equipped with digital readouts. There’s no room for error here. EGW provides some great instructions with measures down to the thousandths of an inch. I still verify the measurement of the part to ensure its spot on before cutting the frame.

The 3/16th end mill cutter moves easily through the aluminum frame. I cut the pocket to almost be an interference fit, meaning it takes some pressure to seat the steel in the pocket. The instructions call for a threaded hole to be drilled through the frame and into the side of the steel insert on the left side under the slide stop location. This will hide a set screw. With this tight of a fit, I opted for an adhesive bond after talking with another Guild member. I pulled out the insert and scuffed up the bottom and backside, on which I applied two-part epoxy. This should provide plenty of hold. After 24 hours to cure the epoxy, I placed the frame in the mill to cut the new ramp at a 31.5-degree angle from the top rails. This is the correct angle for a 1911.45 ACP. Once I cut the ramp with a 1/2″ end mill, I repositioned the frame to 20 degrees to trim the bottom of the steel insert for magazine clearance.

Before I do a final polish, I want to test-fire the pistol. Bench testing with dummy rounds was smooth and provided the perfect sound, “clunk,” and the ammo stripped off the magazine.