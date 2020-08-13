The heart of the Rebel Plus Kit is the single-stage Rebel Press. Made of heavy cast iron with a wide opening, it provides the space, strength and leverage needed to easily re-size fired brass and seat bullets with repeatable precision. It also sports a wide base for greater stability and an ambidextrous handle for those lefties out there.
Also included is the Uniflow III Powder Measure and Advanced Powder Measure Stand for consistently charging cases throw after throw. Meanwhile, the 1,500 Grain Pocket Scale allows you to calibrate charges with extreme precision. Provided stainless steel calipers for measuring brass length and cartridge length also aid in overall accuracy.
The RCBS Hand Priming Tool is just the ticket for seating primers properly, letting you “feel” the primer bottom out, and the Pow’r Pull Kit is a reloader’s best friend for salvaging both bullet and powder charge when an inevitable mistake is made. To further limit blunders and ensure the safety of your ammo, Speer’s latest Reloading Manual #15 acts as a reloader’s bible, offering information and load data for the majority of cartridges today.
The Rebel Plus Kit also ships with a bundle of tools to set you up for success, including a powder funnel for charging cases with powder, a fold-up hex key set, an accessory handle with case-neck brushes for cleaning/lubing case necks, primer pocket brushes, a deburring tool, a case loading block with case slick spray lube, six die-lock rings and shell holders (#3, #4, #10, #16 and #27).
RCBS Rebel Plus Reloading Kit
Reloading Made Easy
Maybe you’re a new shooter who just discovered the most fantastic activity there is, or perhaps you’re an old warhorse of a paper puncher used to shooting hundreds of rounds every range session. Either way, you need ammo — and plenty of it!
The trouble is, your wallet isn’t big enough to support your gun’s ravenous appetite. Even if you have the money, the demand for ammo right now is at an all-time high and stores are likely out of the calibers you need.
What if I told you I had a solution?
Welcome To Handloading
Luckily for you, RCBS, the leading manufacturer of reloading equipment for 75 years, is serving up five new kits designed for both novice and professional reloaders.
At the top of the list is the Rebel Plus Reloading Kit. The most robust of the kits, the Rebel Plus supplies everything needed to produce quality, custom handloaded ammunition. All you need is a set of dies for each particular caliber you intend to reload — which RCBS also provides.
The heart of the Rebel Plus Kit is the single-stage Rebel Press. Made of heavy cast iron with a wide opening, it provides the space, strength and leverage needed to easily re-size fired brass and seat bullets with repeatable precision. It also sports a wide base for greater stability and an ambidextrous handle for those lefties out there.
I got my start in reloading over 30 years ago with an RCBS Rock Chucker kit. The press is still in use on my bench, as is all the equipment that came with it. I’ve never had any issues, but if I ever did, RCBS has a lifetime warranty on its products.
MSRP for the Rebel Plus Reloading Kit is $649.95. Right now, RCBS has a $100 rebate for purchases over $400. Now’s the time to get involved in the wonderful world of reloading!
For more info: rcbs.com, Ph: (800) 533-5000