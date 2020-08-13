Maybe you’re a new shooter who just discovered the most fantastic activity there is, or perhaps you’re an old warhorse of a paper puncher used to shooting hundreds of rounds every range session. Either way, you need ammo — and plenty of it!

The trouble is, your wallet isn’t big enough to support your gun’s ravenous appetite. Even if you have the money, the demand for ammo right now is at an all-time high and stores are likely out of the calibers you need.

What if I told you I had a solution?