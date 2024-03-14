Real Heroes

Roll Call

Fast forward, I graduated college, majoring in law enforcement. I was hired by Montgomery County, got through the academy and was assigned a shift in Wheaton/Glenmont. My first roll call, there was Vic. Looking at each other, we both shook our heads in disbelief. While shaking hands, I asked him, “What’s a Granby roll?” He replied, “What’s a county and regional champion? Touché!

We worked together over the years, sharing a large beat that was one of the busiest in the county. It was 8 miles from the station, and we never saw any of our shift mates until the end of our tour. Vic and I called ourselves the Burtonsville Town Marshall’s, because we were basically it, in that large, busy beat. Naturally, a close friendship developed running calls together, backing each other up, sharing meals and spending many long hours together.

Vic was a large, powerful man who was also a power lifter — and he was very good at it. In his heyday, he placed 6th in the World Games for drug-free competition. He was just the kind of guy you wanted for backup.

During the mid to late 80s, crack cocaine reared its ugly head. Neighborhoods changed overnight with crime. Assaults, shootings and stabbings from competing dealers, as well as property crimes and robberies from addicts wanting to support their habit, were the norm.

Our district captain knew something needed to be done, so a task force was implemented. Days worked would be Wednesday through Saturday, 5 p.m. to 3 a.m. This task force was called the “Power Shift.” Comprised of roughly eight officers, known drug markets were targeted. The team made a huge impact on crime with numerous arrests. Vic and I worked on this detail together for a few years, resulting in us becoming closer than ever. In fact, he was the best man at my wedding during this time.

Over time, Vic became a detective in the youth division, and I went on a motor.