Recoil Science

Recoil Physics

Recoil moves the barrel away from the point of aim. Since we mostly shoot the gun vertically with the grip below the gun, the muzzle moves up as the gun is fired. Movement begins as the bullet starts to move — the muzzle is rising as the bullet is traveling down the barrel. With handguns of light to moderate recoil, muzzle rise while the bullet is in the bore is negligible.

With powerful cartridges, it’s significant. Revolvers like the Ruger Super Blackhawk .44 Magnum have tall front sights. When the sights are aligned on target, the muzzle is actually pointing below the target. The muzzle rises as the bullet travels down the bore, and if you’ve sighted it in properly, the bullet hits where it’s supposed to.

Recoil also has a torque effect, rotating the gun in the direction opposite the rifling twist. Generally, the effect is mild enough we are hardly aware, but you can feel it when shooting a big bore with a lighter grip.

Recoil is why instructors stress the importance of a consistent grip, both in terms of hand position on the gun and how firmly it is gripped. Consistency is less critical with light-recoiling guns, which is why most people shoot their best with heavy target .22 pistols. At the other end of the scale, guns with heavy recoil such as .44 Magnums, .454 Casull and .500 S&W are as sensitive to grip pressure as a fine violin.

Recoil velocity and recoil energy can be calculated, based on bullet weight, muzzle velocity, powder charge weight and gun weight. Comparison charts provide useful information but don’t tell the whole story. Recoil is also affected by the size, shape, materials and location of the grip, and by devices such as muzzle brakes and suppressors.