I was supposed to be hunting in Africa, but plans had fallen through. Dejected, bummed out and slightly depressed, I re-learned a valuable lesson. Things happen for a reason, and sometimes work out for the better. Call it destiny or good fortune, but shortly after the trip cancellation, I was invited to Iowa during the same period I was to be in Africa to see the most recognized custom sixgun — Elmer Keith’s No. 5 Colt SAA Revolver.

For once in my life, I was in the right place at the right time. The gun was going to be auctioned off again through Rock Island Armory Auction House. Matthew Peake, who was then working for Brownell’s, coordinated an exclusive photo shoot of the famed sixgun while also producing a roundtable conversation featuring Steve Ostrem of Brownell’s, Bobby Tyler of Tyler Gun Works, Mike “Doc” Barranti of Barranti Leather and myself. Seems I was destined to be in Iowa in fine company, along with the No. 5.

Looking back, boy, am I ever glad it worked out the way it did! During this visit, I got to handle the holy grail of “sixgundom.” Yes, “sixgundom” is a word gun aficionados understand, even if I just made it up. It simply emphasizes the magnitude and importance of Keith’s No. 5.