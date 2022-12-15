Remembering Pippin Skelton

Home Sweet Home

Every ranch needs a good dog, and the Skelton Ranch is no exception. Pippin ruled the roost there during his reign. Being a white fox terrier with a black saddle and face, his snout could pick a lock. He was sweet in disposition but brave and ferocious at heart. His only drawback? His breath could knock a flock of buzzards off a shit wagon.

Like our 44th President, Pippin had an unknown past. No one knows where he originally came from, as his records have been sealed. With adoption taking place over 20 years ago, he was at least 16-17 years old, which made him damn near 112-119 in dog time. No one knows for certain, not the Social Security Administration or even the NSA.

He’s tangled with coyotes, porcupines, javelina, as well as a rattlesnake or two. Win, lose, or draw, he was no stranger to the emergency room, racking up a string of vet bills costing Bart the price of at least a couple of first-generation Colt SAA’s over the years. His favored resting place was atop the brown bear skin rug his master killed, where could fantasize he killed the bear when sleeping on it. His confident, smug smile gave him away.