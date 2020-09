American Handgunner writer Will Dabbs, MD takes a First Look at Lipsey’s exclusive retro GLOCK P80 — a historical reproduction of the original innovative Glock 17.

Editor’s Note: Stay tuned for a full review of the new GLOCK P80 in the March/April 2021 issue of American Handgunner.

For more info: lipseys.com, Ph: (225) 755-1333

