Retro Time Machines

More Grist

A few weeks after my first stop, I dropped by the gun shop again. Déjà vu, except this time, it’s a Tec-22. I never owned the .22 long rifle version of the Tec, the price was right and there was a factory mag and original hard plastic case included. Who could turn this down? I took it home too, jamming it into the safe.



The Tec-22, or Scorpion or Sport 22, was produced from the late 1980s until 2000. Same concept — an inexpensive semi auto. It has an ambi-safety and uses Ruger 10-22 magazines, which is a big plus. Mags for some of these type firearms are expensive, which limits buying something just for the fun of it.



After reading and researching these pistols — part of the joy of acquiring new guns — I had many questions. It seems a lot of Tecs have feeding and extraction/ejection problems. Will mine even fire? And if they function properly, how accurate are they? Are Tecs basically pistols too big to shoot like a pistol?



Eventually I pull the Tecs from the safe, disassemble, clean and inspect them. The Tec-22 is simple to strip. There’s a latch on the rear, like an AK47, releasing the hinged upper. Flip the upper up and pull out the guts. The Tec-9 is more complicated, requiring a hammer/punch and use of the sling attachment to unscrew the cap from the receiver.



On the range there’s no joy. Both the 9mm and .22 have problems. Fortunately, I know just who to send them to. Randy Morris, who operates MHT Defense — the same shop building the Shootrite Katana AR — has plenty of experience with Tec pistols.



It turns out, the Tec-9’s extractor is chipped, a common problem, and the magazine is worn out. Both easy fixes. There are plenty of aftermarket options for both. The .22 requires a little tuning, and now runs great with BX 25 Ruger mags.