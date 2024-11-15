Revolver Resurrection

Filing Tips

You must also have good tools. In this case, you need a few really good, sharp files. My favorite file for draw filing is a 6″ Nicholson mill bastard file. Nicholson makes excellent files, which is why they cost more. Other files might be suitable too. Test them and find out before you use them on your project. Shaped little Swiss files are invaluable for getting into tight spots and working on curves.

To use the file correctly, the object you are filing needs to be held steady. You can get a long way with an ordinary little bench vise and some wood, copper or aluminum scrap material to place between the gun metal you’re filing and the hardened vise jaws. Don’t ever clamp the gun naked in the vise; the jaws will deform the gun metal. When I needed to work on the side of this S&W frame, I clamped it solidly to the workbench with a C-clamp and some aluminum blocks. If you don’t secure the gun, it can shift under the force of the file, and you can end up gouging the surface.

The smoothest file cuts are obtained by draw filing. To do this, you hold the file in both hands (one at the tip and one on the handle) at a 90-degree angle from the surface being filed. The orientation of the file to the work looks like a roadway intersection. Cut by drawing the file toward you without any side-to-side movement. Pull the same small section of the file blade along the entire length of the work. Any shifting side to side can result in the file teeth making parallel slices in the work surface.

Since files only cut in one direction, don’t rub the file forward and back against the work as they do on the internet. You’re likely to clog up the file teeth and gouge the work surface. For the smoothest cuts, clean the metal shavings off the file with a file card and brush them off the work every couple of strokes. I always assumed draw filing got its name because the file is drawn toward the body for more control.

However, you can also “push file” by reversing your hold on the file handle and tip. Sometimes it will be advantageous to push rather than pull. Examine the direction of the file teeth if you are ever in doubt about which direction you should be going.