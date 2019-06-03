Revolvers And Home Defense

Versatile

The wheel gun is extremely versatile, unusually so when it comes to “fit.” Since revolvers come in a variety of sizes it’s easy to switch back and forth between a small compact gun for concealment, like an S&W J-Frame, and larger K-, L- or N-Frames to fit any needs yet maintain consistency in platform, operation and caliber.



It’s easy to swap out stocks too. For a home defense revolver where concealment isn’t an issue larger stocks may be a better fit, or softer stocks with more cushion for repetitive training and practice or even smaller stocks to fit the hands of another family member. A definite advantage with magnum calibers is the ability to shoot “special” loads during training, greatly reducing recoil and fatigue in the weapon and your hands. An added benefit of most new model revolvers is the ability to attach lights and lasers. Revolvers are versatile, and easily configured for carry and home defense.



Revolvers are “old,” but when paired with modern ammo they are great defensive weapons. When I’m not teaching and have to carry a semi-auto I’m usually wearing revolvers. Should you decide to go down the revolver path get instruction. Revolver manipulations are complex, and none of it is instinctual. To load, unload and reload you can keep it in the strong hand, or transition it to the support hand. There are multiple ways to carry ammo too.



Even if you don’t plan to own one, you should get some instruction on how they work. It’s a good idea to know how to handle any type of weapon and there are a lot of revolvers out there. Plus, they are fun to shoot, and for you it may be something new — with an old design.



Revolvers for self-defense are not for beginners, or what I call “amateur” defensive owners, those who get little or no training, and less practice. However, in the hands of knowledgeable, experienced shooters they are very effective — and one of their best roles is in home defense.