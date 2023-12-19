Riflescopes On Handguns?
The other day, while at the shooting range wringing out the accuracy potential in an Anschutz Exemplar, I had a fellow shooter come up and initiate a conversation. He asked, “You have a rifle scope on a handgun?” It’s not the first time I’ve fielded this question. Mounting a rifle scope on a handgun is not new or revolutionary. There are benefits — in certain circumstances — but there are also aspects to consider. Before you rush out and mount a rifle scope on your T/C 45-70, please continue reading.
Why?
This discussion is not directly intended around revolvers or semi-autos but rather single-shot handguns such as T/C Contender or Encore, Nosler, H-S Precision, XP-100 and other models. There are valid reasons behind mounting a rifle scope instead of a long-eye relief handgun scope. Simply put, I can see better! In the above situation, I wanted to determine the accuracy possible from the Anschutz 22 LR from 100 yards and beyond. I was using an Arken EPL-4, 4-16x44mm FFP scope. This can be accomplished much better with a good rifle scope with higher magnification. Shooting a rimfire, you can get a full field of view in the rifle scope without worrying about getting an eye socket cratered.
Long-range competition from a variety of disciplines, such as PRS matches and many other forms of competition shooting, has driven scope manufacturers to develop and provide many features on today’s rifle optics. Even demanding hunters who frequently are challenged with long pokes for critters such as antelope, Coues deer, sheep and especially varmints are searching for optics to accommodate their needs and specific applications. Due to this demand, scope manufacturers offer a plethora of options in rifle scopes, such as First Focal Plane, zero stop, a wide variety of reticle options, and more.
Handgun scopes, on the other hand, are vastly limited in features and options. In the big scheme of things, handgun scopes pale in comparison to rifle scopes. Don’t misinterpret, I’m not knocking handgun scopes. I use them all the time — but they don’t provide the hunter with as many options compared to rifle scopes. I completely understand the business concept — there are a lot more people buying rifle scopes.
Rifle Scopes Normalized
During the past few weeks, I have participated in three different handgun competitions. These handgun-exclusive matches entailed a variety of shooting applications, including rimfire games to long-range steel and paper targets with centerfire cartridges. Where permitted, most competitors were using rifle scopes on their .22 LR handguns — shooting out to 200 yards. In the long-range steel shooting, where cartridges ranged from 6BR to .308 Win, most everyone was shooting with a rifle scope. At another match, the long-range MOA Shoot in Sundance, Wyo., every shooter was using a rifle scope, and some of those chaps were shooting cartridges such as 6.5×284 and even a 7 WSM. While all of this revolved around competition shooting, many of these competitors will be heading to the field this fall hunting with a single-shot handgun fitted with a rifle scope. During these three competition events, I’ve observed over 100 participants shooting rifle scopes on single-shot handguns.
There are a couple of serious considerations before fitting a single-shot handgun with a rifle scope. First, recoil is obviously a factor. The rimfire presents no issues, but when moving up to centerfire cartridges, proper technique is paramount. An effective muzzle brake is your friend — and fortunately, we have many great choices available. Yes, I’ve heard it 1,000 times: Muzzle brakes are loud. We should wear hearing protection at all times when shooting, even when hunting, regardless of brake or not. An effective muzzle brake reduces muzzle rise and lessens felt recoil. I often hunt with an H-S Precision handgun in .270 WSM, and it is amazing how the muzzle brake allows me to shoot with a rifle scope.
Experienced shooters will look through the scope and find their target. Then back their head away from the optic. When doing so, you will lose a full field of view and be looking through a donut hole. The outer edge of your view will be black. As long as you keep the crosshairs centered in the “donut hole,” the shot will not be distorted. This keeps your eye far enough away from the optic to eliminate getting a bleeding gash above your eyebrow. There are variables to keep in mind. How much recoil does your gun generate? How effective is the muzzle brake? Are you far enough away from the scope?
If your hunting is limited to short-range opportunities, a rifle scope will provide no benefit. Shooting prairie dogs at 300 yards, antelope in wide open spaces, or a big whitetail buck across the bean field, a rifle scope may enhance your success.