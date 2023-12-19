Riflescopes On Handguns?

Rifle Scopes Normalized

During the past few weeks, I have participated in three different handgun competitions. These handgun-exclusive matches entailed a variety of shooting applications, including rimfire games to long-range steel and paper targets with centerfire cartridges. Where permitted, most competitors were using rifle scopes on their .22 LR handguns — shooting out to 200 yards. In the long-range steel shooting, where cartridges ranged from 6BR to .308 Win, most everyone was shooting with a rifle scope. At another match, the long-range MOA Shoot in Sundance, Wyo., every shooter was using a rifle scope, and some of those chaps were shooting cartridges such as 6.5×284 and even a 7 WSM. While all of this revolved around competition shooting, many of these competitors will be heading to the field this fall hunting with a single-shot handgun fitted with a rifle scope. During these three competition events, I’ve observed over 100 participants shooting rifle scopes on single-shot handguns.

There are a couple of serious considerations before fitting a single-shot handgun with a rifle scope. First, recoil is obviously a factor. The rimfire presents no issues, but when moving up to centerfire cartridges, proper technique is paramount. An effective muzzle brake is your friend — and fortunately, we have many great choices available. Yes, I’ve heard it 1,000 times: Muzzle brakes are loud. We should wear hearing protection at all times when shooting, even when hunting, regardless of brake or not. An effective muzzle brake reduces muzzle rise and lessens felt recoil. I often hunt with an H-S Precision handgun in .270 WSM, and it is amazing how the muzzle brake allows me to shoot with a rifle scope.

Experienced shooters will look through the scope and find their target. Then back their head away from the optic. When doing so, you will lose a full field of view and be looking through a donut hole. The outer edge of your view will be black. As long as you keep the crosshairs centered in the “donut hole,” the shot will not be distorted. This keeps your eye far enough away from the optic to eliminate getting a bleeding gash above your eyebrow. There are variables to keep in mind. How much recoil does your gun generate? How effective is the muzzle brake? Are you far enough away from the scope?

If your hunting is limited to short-range opportunities, a rifle scope will provide no benefit. Shooting prairie dogs at 300 yards, antelope in wide open spaces, or a big whitetail buck across the bean field, a rifle scope may enhance your success.

Subscribe To American Handgunner