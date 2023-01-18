Rock And Nans

“Hi, this seat taken?” the man asked.

He was unnaturally handsome. His piercing blue eyes nearly took her breath away.

“Saving it for you,” the young lady responded coyly.

She absentmindedly straightened her airline-issue blue polyester skirt. The woman was objectively gorgeous in her own right.

“I’ll have what the lady’s having,” the man gestured to the bartender. “And get her another while you’re at it, brother. Thanks.”

In moments the barkeep returned with two glasses of ice water.

“The name’s Ricky,” the big man said, extending his hand. “You a pilot?”

She smiled. “I’m Nancy Frierson and don’t be silly. I’ve been a stewardess with Pan Am since ’47.” She studied him with an experienced eye. He was fit and hard, and he had the look.

“Europe or the Pacific?” she asked.

The man diverted his gaze to his glass, though the electric smile never left his face. “Europe,” he said.

“Yeah, me, too,” Nancy responded. “I was a nurse in France for 7 months. Afterward, I lost my enthusiasm for nursing, but I enjoyed the travel, so here we are. What did you do?”

“OSS. Know anything about that?” he asked flatly.

“Not really,” she answered. He obviously didn’t much want to talk about it. “How about now? What brings you to the airport in DC?”

“I still work for the government, though I’m based out of Chicago nowadays. I have a meeting this evening then I’m likely heading back tomorrow. You?” he asked.

“I’m deadheading to London in the morning. Pan Am puts us crew up in the Omni Shoreham when we’re stuck here overnight. I’m based out of Atlanta. We cycle through Paris, Stockholm, and Oslo before rotating back to London and heading home to the States. Repeat as necessary every other week. It’s a good job. I get to meet some interesting people.”

There was that smile again. She loved the way it made her feel.