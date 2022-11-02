It was late. Most of the room’s lights were intentionally left low. It matched the mood.

The President of the United States sat alone in the Oval Office behind the desk of presidents. The Resolute Desk was not as physically imposing as many assumed it might be given its obvious gravitas. A personal gift from Queen Victoria to President Rutherford B. Hayes in 1880, the desk was crafted from oak harvested from the arctic survey ship HMS Resolute. It had seen moments of triumph and agony, purity and pain. The nation’s chief executives had presided over events here during which the fate of the entire world had literally teetered. That thought gave the president an involuntary shudder.

The door at the right side of the Oval Office opened without fanfare, and a figure slipped in. He walked strong and erect across the room to stand before the oaken altar that now separated him from the president.

“Mister President,” he said.

The president sat up stiffly and met his eyes, “Yes, General?”

He was the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs. The man stood six feet four and was still built like the linebacker he had been when he had played college football. The general had spent his early years as a U.S. Army Ranger and still projected the demeanor. His hair was the color of steel and cut close to his head. He wore battledress fatigues and carried a sidearm in a low-slung holster. His four embroidered stars hung vertically on the front of his crisp camouflage blouse. The president absentmindedly catalogued that he had never seen a military officer in this room in anything but a dress uniform. These were indeed extraordinary times.

“You know why I’m here,” the general said. It was somehow neither question nor statement.

The president gathered his thoughts, “You realize that we are living the most pivotal … the most dangerous moment in our nation’s history. It is unfolding right here before us. We two will be judged by history based upon how we respond.”

“Mister President, may I sit?” the general asked.

The president nodded, and the man slid smoothly into a heavy leather chair.