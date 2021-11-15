Ruger jumped into the .380 pocket pistol fray with the introduction of the LCP at the 2008 SHOT Show. At the time a very small handful of contenders were duking it out for supremacy. In typical Ruger fashion though, they were able to meet a price-point (around $250), while offering rugged reliability and keeping the supply pipeline filled. The result was a groundswell of happy customers and a huge fire lit under the concept of a pocket .380. The LCP soon became the darling of both casual and serious daily carry customers.

As things are won’t to do, Ruger upgraded the basic set-up a few times, finally announcing the LCP II in 2016. While both handled 6+1 rounds, the LCP II changed the action format into a sort of “cocked” hammer design, fixing complaints of a difficult to manage trigger on the LCP. I’ve owned and shot both and can definitely say I like the LCP II better. As a matter of fact, an LCP II with an Apex trigger upgrade has lived in my right front pocket for the past several years and gets fired regularly. It’s never let me down.

But what did I hanker for? Better sights, for one, and maybe an extra round or two if possible. I always carry a spare magazine for the LCP II but starting with a couple more rounds would be nice. As Clint Smith always said, having more rounds in the gun just means you don’t need to reload as often, right?