Ruger’s Super Wrangler

Nomenclature

Ruger used lightweight aluminum for the cylinder-frame housing on original Wranglers, while the Super Wrangler uses an alloy steel, giving strength and weight to the gun. The extra heft comes in handy for holding your shooter steady while aiming. Regular Wranglers weigh 30 ounces while the Super Wrangler weighs in at 37.7 ounces.

A zinc alloy grip frame is bolted to the cylinder frame using T15 Torx head screws. The heart and soul of any sixgun are the barrel and cylinder, and Ruger used an alloy steel for these components. Cylinder chambers are counter-sunk. The Super Wrangler firing pin is frame mounted and has a transfer bar safety, meaning the gun can only fire when the trigger is pulled.

I have a sneaky suspicion the hammer and trigger are MIM’s parts but haven’t confirmed it. The hammer has functional and stylish checkering on the spur, for slip-free cocking. The Super Wrangler’s barrel is 5.5” which is perfect, making it short enough for ease of carry while being long enough for good sight radius.

The front sight is ramped, sporting glare eating serrations, while the rear sight is square notched, allowing ample daylight on either side of the front sight providing a bright sight picture. Ruger also saw fit to have the cylinders “free spin” making loading and unloading easier. Ejection is positive for both long rifle and WMR cases with the ejector rod.

Since the gun is not blued, polishing is minimal, keeping costs down. A coat of Cerakote is applied instead. Some complain about the lack of a blued finish, but I couldn’t care less when it comes to this rugged Ruger shooter. Cerakote wears like iron, lessening concerns about dinging, scratching, or having your gun rust. It is basically “kid proof” and stops one from babying their gun.