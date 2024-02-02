Safe Storage

By my calendar, it’s mid-winter and across the central U.S., and definitely across the northern tier states from Washington to Maine, a lot of gun owners probably should be practicing off-season gun maintenance.

I do this as a distraction from all the political anti-gunnery currently in progress in such places as Albany, Augusta, Boston, Columbus, Concord, Denver, Hartford, Lansing, Madison, Montpelier, Olympia, Portland and Springfield. Don’t have to worry much about Cheyenne, Wyoming or Salt Lake City, Utah, and probably not Boise, Idaho. Translation: Anyplace the left is in control.

Note: There are no sessions this year in Montana, Nevada, North Dakota or Texas.

This time of year, when range time might be limited or unpleasant depending upon weather conditions, it’s a good time to give some attention to your prized firearms. Pull the slides off all semi-auto pistols, drop some oil on the rails, and give the innards a shot of cleaner/oil. If you’re a wheelgunner, add a drop of oil to the action, and with all guns, give the bore a good look using a bore light, and brush or mop it out as necessary.

One thing too many folks overlook, however, is keeping moisture away from your guns. Don’t know about you, but about the time I was in second or third grade, I learned to never store a rifle or shotgun in a gun case. When I was older, I simply applied the same logic to handguns. This is a good way to let any moisture which might be on the gun from the last outing to become rusty. It happened to me once, and only once. Fortunately, I had a pad of fine steel wool and a bottle of cold blue handy.