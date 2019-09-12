SCCY CPX-3 .380 Pistol
Double-Stacked Defense
Owning a compact pistol means there’s no excuse to go unarmed anymore! The ease and comfort of carrying something compact means you can be armed at all times. The best gun is the gun you have with you — when you need it — and SCCY knows this.
The SCCY CPX-3, a third-generation design, has a double-stack magazine — packing plenty of punch with a 10+1 package, especially with today’s advancements in defensive ammunition. With an MSRP of only $305, you’ll be able to protect your family and yourself no matter your budget. SCCY makes it easy!
It’s In The Details
This gun is packed with features! The heart and soul of the CPX-3 is the Roebuck Quad-Lock that delivers repeatable accuracy (and less recoil) by rigidly locking up and centering the tilting barrel in place, shot after shot.
The CPX-3 comes with two double-stack magazines complete with finger extension bases for greater gripping geometry, and a total of 10+1 capacity. Two flat-base plates are also included should you prefer a more compact profile for your shooter.
The barrel is machined from bar stock and features seven lands and grooves with a 1:16" right-hand twist. The 7075-T6 aircraft grade receiver is heat-treated and machined from bar stock. It’s mated inside a Zytel polymer grip frame with finger grooves. Using the internal aluminum block provides 3.35" of continuous and uninterrupted rail for the slide to securely ride.
Steel, Steel And More Steel
The slide is made of quality stainless steel and a choice of a natural or black nitride finish is available. Rear serrations offer a positive grip for slide manipulation. The all-steel, fully encapsulated recoil spring system makes for easier breakdown and reassembly. A steel slide lock coated with Zytel provides an extension for ease of operation.
The SCCY CP-3 is an internal hammer firing system, supplying a double-action-only trigger pull and internal firing pin to prevent negligent discharge if dropped. Plus, there is no external safety.
While this pistol is accurate, it’s not a match-grade target gun. Rather, it’s a personal defense packing pistol, as the smooth, consistent 9lb. trigger pull attests.
The internal hammer allows snag-free, uninterrupted motion should the need to shoot from a coat pocket ever present itself. The steel rear sight is adjustable for windage only, and has a locking screw once you’re sighted in with your favorite ammo. The three-dot sight system facilitates a fast sight picture and target acquisition.
Dimensionally Speaking
The SCCY CPX-3 has a 2.96" barrel, height is 4.2" and length is 5.7". Width is a mere 1.1" and weight is 15 oz.
What’s not to like about an inexpensive, reliable, ruggedly built pocket pistol?
MSRP is a measly $305.