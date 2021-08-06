What is the CCRKBA?
A little background is in order.
The Citizens Committee for the Right to Keep and Bear Arms has been around for decades, working primarily in the background with boots-on-the-ground grassroots activists and organizations in various states. It doesn’t get near the publicity as its sister organization, the Second Amendment Foundation, does but CCRKBA does enjoy a good fight.
Chaired by Alan Gottlieb, the same fellow at the helm of SAF, CCRKBA has an estimated 650,000 members and supporters nationwide. It has lately come into increasing prominence, largely because of the troubles plaguing the National Rifle Association. Like it or not, a fair number of gun rights activists have shifted away from NRA and begun supporting CCRKBA as an alternative.
In recent months, CCRKBA has been running 60-second ads on some 20 cable television networks, telling gun owners and anyone else who will listen that the Biden-Harris administration really is interested in banning guns and turning the right to bear arms into a government-regulated privilege. These messages have struck the right nerve with Americans.
CCRKBA doesn’t have lobbyists in the states. They simply have affiliate organizations capable of doing their own lobbying. The Illinois State Rifle Association is an affiliate, and its track record in the Prairie State’s capital in Springfield is well documented.
Another CCRKBA affiliate is the New York State Rifle & Pistol Association, hence the organization’s keen interest in this case.