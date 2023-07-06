Sentimental Shooters

Dogs, Trucks & Kids

Besides shooting sixguns, sixgunners have a special place in their heart for three other things, with dogs being at the top of the list. More family than pet, they’re companions, confidants, and just look right sitting in the passenger seat of an old truck. The dogs have names like Elmer, Skeeter, Ruger, and Remington. They ride so much with their owner the passenger seat is custom worn to their rear haunches. Sharing a plate of food is natural and it’s not uncommon for the pouch to sleep in the same bed as their master.

Old trucks are right up there with dogs in terms of love and sentimentality. The older the truck, the more memories that come with it. Memories of hauling deer home, driving to deer camp, or simply dropping your youngest off to school trigger memories capable of making a grown man cry. It happens.

What started as a brand-new means of transportation is now a broken-in, living relic of memories. Just driving it makes the memories come flooding back. My old ’98 Chevy Tahoe is still tickin’ and Ruger’s ashes ride under the front passenger seat, his seat for 14 years.

The same Tahoe was brand new when we found out my wife was pregnant. It delivered my daughter home from the hospital, and she drove it to high school. Maisie now rides in Ruger’s seat, doing so admirably, while Cooper rides in back keeping an eye on everything.

Wanna’ melt a sixgunner’s heart? Just throw some kids in the mix. Like dogs, Sixgunners are more comfortable with kids than adults. Maybe it comes from not wanting to fully grow up themselves to some degree? Either way, sixgunners love kids. Maybe it’s the way kids experience everything for the first time? The wonderment and excitement are contagious, a true fountain of youth if there ever was one. Sixgunners see a new buddy to pass on their knowledge to someone who’s truly interested. It’s the cycle of life for those lucky enough to experience it.