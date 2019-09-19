shooting back checks out bad guys

Plans?

No, I won’t be discussing those plans in any detail, but I can guarantee you they are putting them into place. Targets are being hardened. Even plainly clothed congregants are learning about directed observation, pattern recognition, spotting things out of the ordinary. Profiling, which is a good thing, used by police and everyone concerned for safety in a dangerous world, is being taught. Left-wing denials of valuable profiling tools have been summarily rejected. The Jewish community is not alone in this either and all manner of religious organizations are protecting their flocks.



Chains of command, who and when to report what to, little things that, when combined, can and will make a difference — these things are happening.



Communication strategies go so far beyond anything you might imagine. I think Alexa or other listening devices you have unwittingly invited into your home make old-time (legitimate!) fears of Big Brother look like Mickey Mouse fantasies. Dangerous lone strangers are facing a new threat to their safety, to which they are virtually unaware. The Rabbis know who is armed in the congregation, pastors are participating, priests are privy to reports. Training is taking place. Our good old Second Amendment is being exercised. This is a good thing.



While democrats and the leftists are increasing their disarmament pressure, using murderers and sociopaths for leverage, the (literal) target market is wising up, saying Never Again! and putting iron in those words. Coalescing power into a small number of government hands, the leftist model, is exactly what free people do not want to do.



Use government and police forces as allies? Of course, that’s smart, they are at risk too from socialists and the rest of the dangerous misguided lot. Those of us who are wide awake understand we are the first responders any time an incident breaks out. If we’re unarmed, at least break out the tourniquets, QuikClot and trauma packs, from defensive positions. Known positions. Near egress.



It’s criminal to allow a threat the size of the one America faces to go unheeded. If a handful of scholarly, devout, mild-mannered religious types can do it, then certainly our schools could take an equally principled stand. Why aren’t they?



Surely teachers (and their unions!) must realize the threat is real, imminent and omnipresent, and no amount of new legislation is going to save children in the short term — if ever. One wise pundit opined we can save ourselves with the laws we already have on the books. He’s right.



