Ergonomics

Ergonomics are a matter of personal taste, but there are several options to choose from. Most roller locks come with the “Navy” plastic trigger housing with a fairly simple, straight pistol grip. It can be readily replaced by a finger groove version (the correct early MP5 style) or Magpul’s newly available polymer version. The steel housing so desirable on G3/Cetme style guns is a little anachronistic on the MP5 but can be modified to fit if that’s the look or feel you prefer.

Most controls are available in an extended form, from cocking knobs to selector levers, and fortunately most roller locks now come with the paddle-style magazine release that was verboten for so long on semi-auto roller locks. For those who don’t nerd out on these things like I do, there are some fairly strict rules about how paddle mag catches can be installed. Many of the DIY options for adding one can result in your gun being reclassified as a machinegun even with no other functional change to the gun. For that reason, if you want a paddle, it’s best to buy a gun that already has one or to have it added by a manufacturer with a BATFE-approved method of installation. Similarly, stocks are absolutely out of the question unless you have registered the gun as an SBR, which leaves most users with either an arm brace or end cap/sling to help steady the gun.

Most self-defense situations do not justify a high round count. That said, there are no guarantees, and as with shotguns and Redi-Mag-style accessories on rifles, there’s a lot to be said for having a reload on the gun itself rather than left in the nightstand where you can’t get to it. HK’s answer was an ingenious mag clamp that holds two magazines together. Not quite unobtanium, they’re still pretty rare and pricey. There are aluminum versions, however, that clamp the mags together using screw pressure instead of spring tension like the original clamp, and they run about $30.

Two words to the wise on using clamps: The first is to install the clamp where your hand would usually grasp the magazine during a reload, which reduces the risk you’ll pull the loaded mag out of the clamp, leaving the empty still in the gun. Second, orient the two magazines in the gun so the reload is on the far side of the gun from the hand you will use to operate the magazine release paddle, otherwise you may not be able to reach it with your thumb. For example, if you’re right-handed, insert the left mag into the gun, leaving the right one as the reload, on the far side of the gun from the left hand that will be reloading the gun.

While a Class III MP5 may be out of reach for most, a semi-auto version can make for a great home-defense option.

For more info: CrimsonTrace.com, Magpul.com, PRT-US.com, Surefire.com, Trijicon.com

