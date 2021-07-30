A three-judge panel in the U.S. Fourth Circuit Court of Appeals ruled earlier this month that the ban on retail handgun sales to young adults under age 21 was unconstitutional.

At the heart of this case is a lesson for people who sit out their voting responsibility. Elections matter, something CNN and Roll Call were quick to point out without intending to.

The majority opinion was written by Judge Julius N. Richardson, who was appointed to the court by Donald Trump. He was joined by Judge G. Steven Agee, a George W. Bush appointee.

Dissenting was Judge James A. Wynn, who was appointed by Barack Obama. Judge Wynn wrote something that clearly revealed more about his political leanings than it probably should have.

“But the majority’s decision to grant the gun lobby a victory in a fight it lost on Capitol Hill more than fifty years ago is not compelled by law,” Judge Wynn observed.

He also disagreed because “the Second Amendment is exceptional not because it is uniquely oppressed or imperiled, but rather because it is singularly capable of causing harm.”

What Wynn saw as granting “the gun lobby” a victory really translates to a victory for the Bill of Rights and young adults everywhere. Also, how does the Second Amendment in and of itself cause harm to anybody?

The anti-gun lobby must have cringed while reading Judge Richardson’s sharp comment: “Despite the weighty interest in reducing crime and violence, we refuse to relegate either the Second Amendment or 18-to-20-year-olds to a second-class status.”

