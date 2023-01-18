It’s a lot easier to be aware of your surroundings before a critical event occurs. It’s quite another to do so when you’re in the thick of a fight-or-flight response. This could be a shootout, but it could just as easily be a bar fight, being caught in a fire or being the victim of assault. These situations can trigger the body’s stress response and become crippling for those unprepared — flight/freeze. On the other hand, they can also trigger the opposite reaction — fight. It takes only a microsecond for the brain to choose. The deciding factor between these two possibilities centers on the will to fight and the preparation preceding the incident.

Let’s start with the reality there is no easy way to plan for the start of a life-threatening situation. Sure, you can practice or take self-defense classes, but once the SHTF (Stuff Hits the Fan), it’s more than likely going to be a surprise and will cause an adrenalin dump. Instincts will try to take over, and the most basic instinct is to run. This is precisely what most people are going to do. Unfortunately, running is not always an option. This is when situational awareness during the fight could mean the difference between life

or death.

The situational awareness I’m talking about is more than just being aware of your circumstances. It’s more about looking at the totality of the situation and using the information gained as part of a survival strategy.