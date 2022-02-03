Sixshot Spuds

It’s the dead of winter, you’re cold, craving carbohydrates and it feels like your belt has cinched your empty stomach tight against your spine. Have I got the thing for you to chase away those pangs of hunger! I’m fortunate to have friends in Idaho who periodically send me flat-rate boxes of Idaho spuds. These taters grow in rich soil containing volcanic ash, but what makes them extra good is their freshness.

Spuds are harvested in the fall and stored in large cellars until they’re sold to market. From market, they’re stored again, making them a year old by the time they’re on the shelf. While edible, they’re far from fresh.