Online Exclusive: A Wonderful Time of Year

Sixshot Spuds

By Jeff "Tank" Hoover
What could be better than potatoes, bacon, sausage, cheese and
seasoning on a cold winter day? They’re easy to make too!

It’s the dead of winter, you’re cold, craving carbohydrates and it feels like your belt has cinched your empty stomach tight against your spine. Have I got the thing for you to chase away those pangs of hunger! I’m fortunate to have friends in Idaho who periodically send me flat-rate boxes of Idaho spuds. These taters grow in rich soil containing volcanic ash, but what makes them extra good is their freshness.

Spuds are harvested in the fall and stored in large cellars until they’re sold to market. From market, they’re stored again, making them a year old by the time they’re on the shelf. While edible, they’re far from fresh.

Fry your sausage links and bacon.

Dice and chunk your spuds and soak in cold water while
your bacon/sausage cook. This removes excess starch.

When your bacon/sausage is done, leave the grease and add your potatoes to the skillet.

Add your seasonings as you cook the chunks. You only need to brown the outside.
Once browned, bake in oven at 350 degrees for 40 minutes, or until your spuds are soft.



Good friend Dick “Sixshot” Thompson gave me this recipe and it’s a great one. It’s easy to make, and you can alter it to your taste and they’ll still turn out yummy. I took a few pictures from the last batch I made to share with you.

With only 3 slices of bacon left, I improvised and added four sausage links for the meat. Turns out it’s a great addition. My wife and I really enjoyed the extra flavor. After frying the bacon/sausage, I removed the meat and added three large potatoes I had previously diced and soaked in water to remove any excess starch. As I fried them, I added garlic powder, Johnny’s seasoning, onion flakes and pepper. Sometimes I add green chiles, depending on my mood. Fry the potatoes until they start browning on the outside.

Add your cheese and bacon/sausage and put bake in oven for 10 minutes,
or until cheese melts. Serve from your skillet with a spatula.

Here’s the obligatory gun pose with a plate of Sixshot Spuds, since this is, after all, American Handgunner!

Now put your cast iron skillet in the oven at 350 degrees and bake for about 40 minutes, or until potatoes are soft. Add your shredded cheddar, or other favorite cheese, on top of your spuds and sprinkle crumbled bacon and chopped sausage on top. Bake for another 10 minutes, or until cheese is melted.

That’s all there is to it. Leftovers store well in plastic dishes and warm up great in a microwave or oven. My wife and I finished up the leftovers the following night while eating hamburgers. You can make as large or as small as batch as needed. I always make more than needed as guests usually eat more than expected and having leftovers is always convenient.

So, here’s your winter project to try out. Stay warm and be safe. Spring is right around the corner.

