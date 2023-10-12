It’s been over 10 years since I first laid my hands on Skeeter’s guns. I was fortunate indeed. I rode more than 1,800 miles in 27 hours with mi amigo, Doc Barranti, from Pittsburgh. Doc was gaining much-deserved attention from gun writers for his classic leather holsters, with Bart Skelton being one of them. Bart extended an invitation, “If you’re ever in the area, stop on by.”

Doc and I made it happen. We figured, what the heck, what’s 27 hours of driving? To say we were excited would be an understatement. We were giddy as giddy could be.

Pulling up, we spotted Bart. He waved us to park around the back of the house. Handshakes and greetings were exchanged, and then Bart invited us inside. And what a home it is! Large and spacious, it’s a one-story house with Spanish floor tile and high ceilings with large cedar beams. Custom-built bookcases in the living room and paneling in the dining room came from a church in England, as did the front door. The large bookcase covers the adjoining wall of the great room, leading into the dining room. On its shelves lay treasures any sixgunner would appreciate — various badges, credentials and memorabilia of both Bart and his dad. Also present were local Indian artifacts, spurs, reloading books and old pictures. A bearskin rug lay in front of the fireplace. Next to it were two saddles on stands. Hanging off the saddles were several gun rigs of various makes and vintage.

After a warm welcome and a cold drink, we all adjourned to the living room for conversation. When talking about his dad, Bart would pause, leaving Doc and me hanging. Then he’d go to his gunroom and bring out the gun he was talking about.