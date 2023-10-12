Skeeter’s Guns
It’s been over 10 years since I first laid my hands on Skeeter’s guns. I was fortunate indeed. I rode more than 1,800 miles in 27 hours with mi amigo, Doc Barranti, from Pittsburgh. Doc was gaining much-deserved attention from gun writers for his classic leather holsters, with Bart Skelton being one of them. Bart extended an invitation, “If you’re ever in the area, stop on by.”
Doc and I made it happen. We figured, what the heck, what’s 27 hours of driving? To say we were excited would be an understatement. We were giddy as giddy could be.
Pulling up, we spotted Bart. He waved us to park around the back of the house. Handshakes and greetings were exchanged, and then Bart invited us inside. And what a home it is! Large and spacious, it’s a one-story house with Spanish floor tile and high ceilings with large cedar beams. Custom-built bookcases in the living room and paneling in the dining room came from a church in England, as did the front door. The large bookcase covers the adjoining wall of the great room, leading into the dining room. On its shelves lay treasures any sixgunner would appreciate — various badges, credentials and memorabilia of both Bart and his dad. Also present were local Indian artifacts, spurs, reloading books and old pictures. A bearskin rug lay in front of the fireplace. Next to it were two saddles on stands. Hanging off the saddles were several gun rigs of various makes and vintage.
After a warm welcome and a cold drink, we all adjourned to the living room for conversation. When talking about his dad, Bart would pause, leaving Doc and me hanging. Then he’d go to his gunroom and bring out the gun he was talking about.
“The Gun”
Both our eyes lit up as Bart came back carrying the 7-1/2-inch Ruger Flattop that was the catalyst of so many sixgunners. It was Skeeter’s favorite and the one most associated with him. But there were only a few over 1,000 made. There are a lot of disappointed Skeeter fans out there who didn’t get theirs. Then, Bart asked the incomprehensible,” Do ya’ wanna’ shoot it?” We both jumped off the leather sofa and were at the shooting bench with eyes and ears on before his words trailed off.
Handling Skeeter’s gun, let alone shooting it, was special indeed. Outside, a 10-inch steel gong was hanging 50 yards away, and we both put five rounds through SKEETER’S gun. Holy cow! I think we both hit it four out of five times. I chuckled, picturing Skeeter smiling down on us, laughing at the misses and saying, “Don’t want you boys getting too cocky.”
What a treat! This may have been the highlight of the entire trip, besides meeting Bart. Skeeter made the stocks for the Ruger FT himself. Using figured walnut, Skeeter fitted them perfectly, taking his time, sanding them thin — thinner than factory stocks. Even in my big hands, they felt good, comfortably absorbing recoil better than you’d think. Skeeter surely knew what he was doing.
This was the introduction to the five guns Bart got from his father. Skeeter had an arrangement with Bart, telling him he could have five of his guns if anything ever happened to him. The rest, Sally, Bart’s mom, would sell or do with them as she saw fit. Bart said she was shrewd with the other guns he bought.
The #1
Bart then went on to tell us how his dad was visiting Bill Ruger at his home in Connecticut. Bill invited Skeeter to a moose hunt. They were in Bill’s gunroom, full of classic rifles. Holland & Holland, Westley Richards, Rigby’s … you name it. Bill told Skeeter to pick out any rifle to take on the hunt. Out of all the rifles, Skeeter chose a Ruger No. 1 in .45-70. After the hunt, Bill shipped the rifle to him as a gift. Skeeter showed true class with his selection, if you ask me. Doc and I got to shoot this gun also, shooting at scrub brush 4-500 yards away.
Back-Up Snubby
Skeeter loved short-barreled snubbies for backup guns. His was a nickel-plated S&W Chiefs Special with bobbed hammer. On the backstrap, his name “Charles Skelton, Sheriff, Deaf Smith Co.” is engraved. Incidentally, Bart also carried this gun as a backup during his detective days.
The Silver Dollar Gun
Last was the fully engraved Colt SAA in .44 Special with 4 3/4-inch barrel and ivory stocks. It has Skeeter’s Deaf Smith County sheriff badge and U.S. Customs badge engraved on it, along with his signature on the backstrap. The serial number is SS1. After a two-year wait, Colt’s Walter Gleason hand-delivered the completed gun to the Skelton home in Deming, New Mexico, for the princely sum of one silver dollar.
All the guns mentioned are guns I’ve read about, just like most of you, in various Skeeter articles over the years. Bart knew which guns were dear to his father, and I’m sure this is the main reason he chose these guns. We all enjoy relics triggering good memories from days gone by. And what could be better than your dad’s favorite guns to do this?
Intermission
After a full day and evening of sixgun show and tell, with a meal of steak fajitas at intermission, we headed for bed in the wee hours. I had the honor of sleeping in the gunroom. Above the confines of a large gun safe, holding the Skelton blued steel, was a vintage black and white picture of an old compadre I immediately recognized.
It was none other than Lt. Col. Evan B. Quiros, Skeeter’s friend and owner of the large Shipp Ranch in Webb County, Texas. He was kneeling next to a javelina he had killed with his ever-present 8 3/8-inch S&W Model 29. The Colonel was the inspiration for Skeeter’s fictional character, Dobe Grant.
Bart told us over supper about hunts with his dad, Texas lawmen, gun writers and industry bigwigs at the Shipp Ranch. He told of the cookouts that always followed and the colorful talk around the firepit. Bart said the conversations were more educational than any university. He thought so much of Quiros he named his daughter, Evan, after him. Sleep came easy as I counted my lucky stars and dreamt a sixgunner’s dreams.
Adios Amigo
Bart is gone now too, joining his dad in the great shooting range in the sky. I’ll miss his cooking, sipping his high-octane margaritas while watching the desert sunset to the west, swapping stories, and enjoying the evening. I miss Bart more than handling any guns he gave Doc and me the chance to handle, but that’s what makes some guns special. It’s people making memories with guns that make them mean more to us.