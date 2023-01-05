Skeeter’s Last Words

The Story Continues

… The bacon sizzled, splattering in the well-used, cast-iron frying pan. Dobe heard the heavy oak door moan as Esteban, his faithful ranch hand entered the century-old adobe house. He appeared more anxious than his casual self, approaching Dobe with yesterday’s mail. Head down, avoiding eye contact, he slowly handed a letter to him.

It was post marked from Deming, New Mexico, and had Skeeter’s return address written on it in plain, neat cursive, rather than Skeeter’s flamboyant flared script. Having a well-developed sixth sense from a life of military and law enforcement work, Dobe felt an uneasiness only bad news can bring.

He had this feeling before. As Dobe walked over to his large, scared pine table, the pine rung chair screeched against the cool Spanish tile. Sitting, he felt sick to his stomach as he opened the letter with a razor-sharp jigged-bone jack knife. With trembling hands, Dobe read the letter.

It was from Bart, Skeeter’s son. Dobe knew Skeeter was sick, off and on, the past two years. Still lacking a telephone in his century-old home, news traveled at a more leisurely pace. Last he heard, Skeet was admitted to the hospital a few months ago. Bart’s letter informed Dobe, that despite everything they could possibly do, Ol’ Skeet finally succumbed to his illness.

Dobe was numb. He hadn’t felt this way since he was notified his only son was killed in action, during World War II. During that empty time, he met Skeeter while working a narcotics case across the border and the two became fast friends. A love for guns, sour mash whiskey and tales of the old west sure didn’t hurt things either.

Skeeter had become an unofficial adopted son to the older Dobe, and they had a respect and bond only a father and son could experience. Dobe’s steely blue eyes welled up, as he stiffly got up from the kitchen table and walked over to the wood box.