Smith & Wesson Relocates

When Smith & Wesson announced they were moving a major part of their operation out of Springfield, Massachusetts, where it has called home since 1852, to Tennessee, I reached out to Jim Wallace, executive director of the Gun Owners’ Action League (GOAL).

By Wallace’s estimation, the state has it coming, and he is not alone in his opinion.

Amy Swearer at The Heritage Foundation had a more colorful perspective. As quoted by Forbes, “Smith & Wesson employs over 1,600 people at its Springfield manufacturing plant. The company is experiencing record growth and pays God knows how much to the state in taxes every year. Massachusetts flipped them a giant middle finger. Smith & Wesson flipped MA a bigger one.”

Via email, GOAL’s Wallace provided me with an “official” statement.

“The loss of Smith & Wesson and hundreds of jobs in Massachusetts is directly linked to the flat out bigotry that the 2A community faces in the Commonwealth,” he wrote. “And bigotry brings consequences, not that a state like ours cares. There are public officials here that would sacrifice anything and anyone to rid themselves of the ‘great unwashed’ 2A folks. Of course this state of mind is coupled with an incredible antibusiness profile that is the Bay State. It is a wonder that any business remains within our borders.”

In a subsequent telephone chat, he added, “The social experiment of gun control has been a flat out failure in Massachusetts but they just don’t care.”

According to WWLP local news, S&W President and CEO Mark Smith confirmed legislation is currently being proposed to bar gunmakers from making “certain types of guns and accessories” such as semiautomatic modern sporting rifles and their original capacity magazines. Such arms are constantly misidentified as so-called “assault weapons” and misrepresented as “weapons of war.”

WWLP identified the legislation Smith referred to as HD 4192/SD 2588, companion bills sponsored respectively by State Rep. Marjorie Decker and State Sen. Cynthia Creem earlier this year.

Smith also noted that S&W needed more space, which the company found in Tennessee’s Blount County. The move will reportedly happen in 2023, but there is much to do before then. Many employees will relocate and jobs remaining in Springfield will have to be filled.

