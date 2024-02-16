A few years ago, I enjoyed a guided toured of the Smith & Wesson factory in Springfield, Mass. A headset protected my hearing from the rumble of industry, while the voice of my tour guide bled through via radio.

Through a fuzzy static, he explained much of the factory built the firearms through automation. I had anticipated a factory floor with a multitude of workers at benches with lathes and mills and grinders. Instead, the guide led me through a cluster of a dozen taupe-colored pods, each two-thirds the size of a VW bus turned on its end.

Each pod contained a machine. Through small glass portals I watched milled steel being rendered into firearm parts.

A worker moved from pod-to-pod checking readouts that showed the life left on diamond-tipped tools that cut steel. Save for maintenance or repairs, my guide said the mills, presses and forges operated around the clock.

We moved by a Smith & Wesson Model 10 revolver display. The dust-covered board showed the progression from raw steel to the formation of the revolver’s constituent parts, and how they fit together to form a fine firearm. The Model 10 has been in production for 125 years.

I had to pause. I felt a stirring that doesn’t quite have a name.