Smoke In The Air

Pulling up the long, twisting driveway of Copper Mountain, a faint haze hung on the horizon. Stepping out of my Suburban, the aroma of smoked bacon and sausage wafted through the air, with coffee added to the mix. A large steel smoker, looking like a railroad engine car, was the cause for this olfactory overload, puffing savory smoke out of its chimney.

Don’t get frustrated if you can’t find Copper Mountain in your atlas. It doesn’t exist. It’s the nickname I call my friend Phil’s 68-acre property hidden in the mountains of western Maryland. The reason for the savory smoke? He was hosting his 28th Annual Shootout.

You remember Phil … I’ve written about him a few times now. A retired state trooper, he’s responsible for the get together, being a means of staying in touch with friends, colleagues and fellow dedicated shooters, as well as simply having a good time. The name Copper Mountain comes from the many retired troopers, cops and deputies invited to the social shooting event.