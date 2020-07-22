Nobody likes a snob, especially a gun snob. Sticking their snooty sniffer in the air, looking down on the world, they think they know it all, but are actually ignorant in their assumptions. They think they’re too good for certain guns and ridicule, refuse and reject anything not up to their standards.

Me? I love guns, and chances are, you do too. And not just any single gun, but all guns. The only guns I don’t like are ones that don’t shoot, and heck, even those are fun to buy, fix and nurse back to health, giving them a second chance to digest ammo again. I can honestly say, I’ve never met a gun I didn’t like.

From what some claim are “ugly” polymer-framed, striker-fired semi-autos, to the homeliest of old, battered revolvers that resemble a used boat anchor, to super accurate, break-action single-shots adorning telescopic sights, these guns all serve a purpose. It’s amazing how gorgeous they look when we need them.