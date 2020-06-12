Apparently not content with the number of people dying from COVID-19 in Cook County, Ill., which encompasses Chicago, the city’s thug element has continued its murderous habits.

The Memorial Day holiday weekend saw 10 homicides and 39 more people suffer gunshot wounds, followed by 20 more people shot and three killed the following Tuesday.

There may only be one certainty about all of this — the likelihood the killers illegally owned the firearms they used is probably 100%, if not very close. Chances are, most of the triggermen couldn’t even possess a firearm due to previous criminal activities.

At this writing, more than half of all Coronavirus-related deaths in the entire Prairie State had been logged in Chicago and Cook Counties. In any given year, Chicago produces more than half of all homicides reported in Illinois.

For example, in 2018 — the most recent year complete data is available — Illinois reported 864 murders, of which 708 were committed with firearms, according to the FBI Uniform Crime Report. The Associated Press reported on Jan. 1, 2019 Chicago had racked up 561 slayings in 2018. The farther one travels from Chicago, the safer one becomes.

This correspondent has been tracking Chicago homicides for several years. So has the Chicago Sun-Times, which publishes a depressing column, headlined “Chicago Homicide Watch.” The newspaper explains: “This database lists names of every victim who was killed by another person within city limits. It is to be a comprehensive page compiled from information provided by disparate law enforcement and regional agencies that have a role with respect to Chicago homicides, including gun violence. The page will be updated daily, initially with information from the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office and updated with additional reporting.”

We’re not certain why the Sun-Times, and nearly all other news agencies and news organs, single out “gun violence” over, say, “knife violence,” because the victims are just as dead.

For some reason, the gun prohibition lobby conveniently overlooks the fact that in any given year, more people are beaten and stabbed to death than are killed with rifles or shotguns. But that would spoil the “ban ‘assault weapons’” narrative.

