Speak Out September/October 2019

I read the recent letters column in regards to defending yourself against large aggressive animals and wanted to relate an incident I observed. In my career as a locomotive engineer I’ve been involved in a number of crossing collisions, one of which involved a semi-truck with 80 head of cattle in it. My train struck the truck at the rear wheels of the trailer, causing the rear end of the trailer to shear off and drop the remainder of it onto the ground. All of the cattle came pouring out at a dead run, save for one sprawled on the ground. At first glance I thought she was a goner, but in the hour and a half we waited for the highway patrol to show up she managed to get up and stagger around.

She was obviously grievously injured, so the trooper decided to put her down. Using his S&W M19 he fired a shot to her forehead from a distance of about 15 feet, staggering her but not finishing her. A second shot had the same result. At this point he got his Ruger Mini14 out of the trunk of his cruiser and put the poor beast out of her misery. This was a young cow, and she still shrugged of two well placed shots, so I can’t think it would have been any different for a larger, angry bull. I don’t imagine any handgun would seem adequate enough when you’re confronted with a ton of angry unground Chuck bearing down on you with mayhem on his mind, but I’m sure it would beat slapping him in the face with your hat. Keep up the great work, Handgunner is by far the best in the business.

Randy Raney

Via email



I’ve heard from some farmers too, since that reader letter. Most say cows — and bulls especially — are too valuable to just shoot if they get upset and try to get you. Farmers and ranchers told me they keep their ATV or tractor, etc. between them and the critters during chores, and some recommend a stout stick kept handy. They said waving it and if needed, bashing a cow or bull on the nose/snout usually does the trick. But still, you’d need good nerves, I’d say! But then again, they’re professionals and I’m not when it comes to cattle! —RH

