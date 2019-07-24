I Won!
Speak Out September/October 2019
I’ve just received the SIG pistol awarded in a giveaway gun contest in Handgunner, and I simply want to thank you and your team there for the excellent prize and great magazine! I genuinely appreciate all of your kind assistance and cooperation throughout this process — Jazz rocks! — as well as the generosity of American Handgunner and SIG SAUER. I wondered if these contests were really legitimate, and I was certainly extremely pleased to find out the FMG contests are, indeed, legit!
Bruce (last name withheld by request)
South Florida
Another Winner
What an anniversary present! I just picked up my Taurus 85 Ultralight .38 Special Gun giveaway at my FFL dealer. The double action pull is smooth, with no stacking and a clean break. The single action is creep-free and crisp. I’d estimate it at about 2-3 lbs. It’s a great day, indeed. It’s my 39th wedding anniversary and my granddaughter’s 7th birthday too. Her dad and I are taking her shooting for the first time today. She’ll be using her big sister’s Ruger 6.5" single six stainless. So thanks again! I never thought I’d actually win after 20 years. Dreams really do come true.
Bill C.
Elizabethtown, KY
GUNS Winner
Thanks Jazz and thanks GUNS Magazine. Received my winning pistol today from my dealer and the latest GUNS Magazine in the mail too, so it was a banner day! The people at the dealer were really impressed. I explained how the monthly giveaway works, so you might have a few more people from Hermiston, Oregon registering to win each month!
Duane C.
Via email
We love to get these notes from winners. If it wasn’t for Associate Editor Jazz Jimenez and her hard work keeping tabs of the giveaway gun program — and the energetic participation by our clients — we wouldn’t get these great letters! Keep entering and we’ll keep giving ’em away! —RH
Dillon Service
I’d like the readers of American Handgunner to know what fine folks there are at Dillon Precision Products, Inc. I’ve owned a Square Deal reloading press for 31+ years and it’s served me well. In times past, I have had two very minor issues that Dillon folks sent me parts free of charge, correcting the issues. Recently, I experienced an issue rendering my press inoperable. I phoned Dillon and they asked me to send my press to them. Within a week and a half of sending my press, I got it back, in perfect condition. With the exception of the major metal parts, my press was completely rebuilt. And all the work was done free of charge! When Dillon Precision Products, Inc. advertises their reloading presses come with a lifetime “No B-S” warranty — they mean it.
Kenny Bell
El Cajon, CA
Kenny, it’s something I hear from you guys again and again about Dillon, and it certainly mirrors my own experience owning their gear over the past decades! Thanks for letting us know and for spreading the good word about those fine folks. —RH
Affordable .22s
As always, great magazine! Roy Huntington’s article about the inexpensive .22 single shot (Insider, “The Knocabout,” May/June 2019) was excellent. He has only to look as far as a Heritage Single action to fill his need for an inexpensive truck gun these days. They’re just South of $150. A polymer-framed 4" barrel Leinad-style .22/.22m/.380 single shot should go for $79.98.
Ellis R. Sisk
Via email
Great idea on the Heritage. And with the introduction of Ruger’s new “Wrangler” .22 SA (see my Insider, this issue) we’ve got lots to choose from. Ruger’s is likely less than $200 street price so you get a SA .22 like a Single Six, for an amazing price! —RH
Pepper Spray?
I’ve been getting American Handgunner for years and my current subscription runs thru 2027, just so you know! I always read Roy’s Insider first. Anyway the EDC pictures and accompanying article interested me (Insider, “Micro-Carry, Mini-Carry, Medium-Carry & Mondo-Carry,” July/Aug 2019). I relate to the mini-carry. All the articles on EDC in different magazines never seem to include pepper spray. I feel it’s useful in a situation where you need some type of deterrent without having to draw a gun, which is always an option if needed. Any thoughts from you guys?
Bill Montgomery
Via email
Bill, that’s a good point. During my police career I saw pepper spray fail to stop a bad guy many times. What I fear is someone will buy a small purse-sized pepper spray then think they have a solution to everything, guaranteed to stop a bad guy in his tracks. But it’s just not the case. Sometimes, sure, but sometimes, not so sure. As another “tool” in a bag of tricks you train around it makes perfect sense. But people need to train for the concept of it not working, then go to plan B, then C, then D … etc. —RH
Bull/Farm Guns
I got my new American Handgunner today and read your response about a “bull gun” with a lot of interest (Speak Out, “Farm Carry,” July/Aug 2019). I have a Taurus Tracker in .44 Mag and I shoot 220-gr. hard cast at 1,000+ out of it loaded with 9.5 grains of Unique. The little gun is quite potent but not abusive with the ported barrel. With the moderate loads you described, and I load, it’s also accurate. It’s handy for field work where rattlesnakes are encountered, too. A full capsule of #9s at close range is very effective, and I figure it would work well with a 180 JHP as a defense gun.
J. Stacy
Via email
I agree on those modest loads being much more fun than going full steam. Especially in a lighter weight gun. —RH
One of the comments in “Farm Carry” reminded me of the time my wife and I were newlyweds almost 50 years ago. We were living on her dad’s farm and skunks were a serious problem. One morning, a skunk sprayed near the house, and when we went to see what was going on we spotted him about 50 yards away in tall grass. After a discussion about whether we should dispatch it or let it go, we decided it would be best to get rid of the vermin. So I sent a 40-gr. .22 HP down range and right on target. To our dismay, one of our Holsteins, whose head and back coloring mimicked a skunk’s, jolted up just enough to let us see she wasn’t a skunk — and died. She had been laying in a depression behind a log, with only the top of her head showing. To this day I’ve never lived this down and often have had to endure the ribbing our family is happy to dish out.
Ron Ricci
Via email
I read the recent letters column in regards to defending yourself against large aggressive animals and wanted to relate an incident I observed. In my career as a locomotive engineer I’ve been involved in a number of crossing collisions, one of which involved a semi-truck with 80 head of cattle in it. My train struck the truck at the rear wheels of the trailer, causing the rear end of the trailer to shear off and drop the remainder of it onto the ground. All of the cattle came pouring out at a dead run, save for one sprawled on the ground. At first glance I thought she was a goner, but in the hour and a half we waited for the highway patrol to show up she managed to get up and stagger around.
She was obviously grievously injured, so the trooper decided to put her down. Using his S&W M19 he fired a shot to her forehead from a distance of about 15 feet, staggering her but not finishing her. A second shot had the same result. At this point he got his Ruger Mini14 out of the trunk of his cruiser and put the poor beast out of her misery. This was a young cow, and she still shrugged of two well placed shots, so I can’t think it would have been any different for a larger, angry bull. I don’t imagine any handgun would seem adequate enough when you’re confronted with a ton of angry unground Chuck bearing down on you with mayhem on his mind, but I’m sure it would beat slapping him in the face with your hat. Keep up the great work, Handgunner is by far the best in the business.
Randy Raney
Via email
I’ve heard from some farmers too, since that reader letter. Most say cows — and bulls especially — are too valuable to just shoot if they get upset and try to get you. Farmers and ranchers told me they keep their ATV or tractor, etc. between them and the critters during chores, and some recommend a stout stick kept handy. They said waving it and if needed, bashing a cow or bull on the nose/snout usually does the trick. But still, you’d need good nerves, I’d say! But then again, they’re professionals and I’m not when it comes to cattle! —RH
Tauris Holsters
Regarding the recent article on Tauris Holsters (Carry Options, July/Aug 2019), I’ve had one of Mike Taurisano’s holsters since 1992 when I switched from uniform to plainclothes. It’s still my favorite holster and I wouldn’t hesitate to buy another.
The craftsmanship is first rate and the holster only gets better as the leather breaks in. I also have a belt Mike made to go with the holster and it’s still in great shape, albeit it now has to be worn on the last hole! Thanks for reminding your readers about Mike’s products and his first class workmanship.
Lou N.
USBP/HSI (Ret.)
Off-Duty Carry
I just read Mas’s column (Cop Talk, July/Aug 2019) issue about cops carrying or not carrying guns off duty. Off-duty cops not carrying a firearm was one of my pet issues during the entire time I was on the job. In the old days, my department required off-duty carry, but it was never enforced. Today, nobody seems to care, including the cops. I’m personally aware of at least three incidents where an off-duty cop would have been able to prevent a violent crime — if they’d been armed.
Our local FOP lodge meets at night in a not-nice neighborhood on a dark street. Why should they be armed? Well, suppose some crazy decides to open the door and kill some cops? The door was never locked, by the way. I stopped going.
Al
Via email
Competition Vs. Hunting
I would have never considered competitive shooting a benefit to handgun hunting until Mark Hampton brought it to my attention in one of his articles (Handgun Hunting, “Competition Vs. Hunting?” Jan/Feb 2019). I’ve been a handgun hunter for 40 years and always considered it a style of hunting that was pretty calculated. Still-hunting, some stand hunting, it was always anything but on the verge of chaotic. Now, after my first moose hunt in Alaska this past fall I’m rethinking that.
When I got my chance at a bull moose, I was sitting Keith-style. My guide called him in just perfect, then all hell broke loose. After my first shot, the moose jumped, then the other three guys with me started shouting — “Hit it again, hit it again!” I lost sight of the bull, so jumping up from my position I got another shot off, followed by two more. All the while the guys were still yelling. Mayhem is what it felt like. Moose running, men yelling, I’m shooting … you get the drift here. Maybe, I would have been better prepared if I had kept at cowboy action shooting?
I shot .45 Colts with full house blackpowder loads at the time, but gave that up many years ago. Nowadays I hunt with a Freedom Arms .454 and I can definitely see a benefit to timed events with heavy recoiling guns. That moose hunt certainly got me to thinking how to better prepare for the unexpected. Then again, maybe I’ll just hunt alone next time to keep the ruckus to a minimum!
Mike Harmon
West Des Moines, IA
Slippery Grip
I have a hard time gripping the rear serrations on my Glock 42. My grip keeps slipping off for some reason. I don’t have trouble with my other semi-autos though. Is there something I can do or attach to improve the purchase on the rear serrations on the 42 and still be able to use a holster?
I’m also looking for a shoulder holster for my Sig 365. I intend to use it around the house as I have back issues and, at certain times of the year, OWB and IWB really cause some problems. I don’t need a double mag pouch or anything fancy and am just looking for a simple, quality rig. Could you suggest a couple of makers to help me out?
Mike McDonnell
Via email
Mike, this product (www.tractiongrips.com) would likely take care of your grip issue. If they don’t have a fit, keep in mind good old fashioned skateboard tape works great too. It’s sort of a “sandy” feeling. Do an internet search for “grip tape.” I found all sorts when I did it. Also, stores like Home Depot have a traction tape used for stairs. I checked it out and it’s pretty much just skateboard tape and would likely work fine.
On the holster, that’s a tough one as the gun is so new makers are still ramping up production and I haven’t seen shoulder rigs yet. I’m thinking something made out of nylon might be best. A “generic” fit for small autos would likely work. Look for a fit for a gun close in size to the 365 (one of the smaller Glocks or possibly a Taurus model or a Kimber Solo, etc.). Check out Uncle Mike’s as they have a pretty good “generic” line of holsters of all sorts. There are others too so dive into an online search and I’m sure you’ll find plenty, I sure did when I nosed around some to see for myself.
A custom maker could also help you but would cost a bit more and have a wait, more than likely. There are also simple lightweight vests specifically made to carry a gun in an inside pocket. That’s a good option too. —RH
Nine Years Later
An amazing thing happened recently Roy. Nine years after you showed my knife-making work in Handgunner I still get folks who place orders from that first article! I still can’t say thanks enough.
Billy Helton
Via email
Billy, it was great to hear from you! I hear this sort of thing all the time from people we feature and even advertisers who call to tell us they’re still selling product from an ad they placed months and even years ago. You guys seem to keep the magazine and re-read it now and again. But I understand, as I often grab a handful of 20 or 30 (or 40!) year old Handgunners and “re-enjoy” things! If you’d like to see Billy’s work (and you should!) you can find him at www.heltoncustomknives.com, Ph: (918) 230-1773. His work is very affordable — and first-class. —RH
