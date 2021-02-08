Speer Gold Dot 200-grain 10mm HP

Three Principles For Bullet Success

Expansion, penetration and reliability are what’s needed for quality defensive handgun ammunition. Law Enforcement and armed citizens alike demand a bullet built to perform. Speer’s Gold Dot line of defensive ammunition is just the ticket filling these criteria. There’s a reason it’s a favorite among law enforcements agencies across the country.

Each Gold Dot hollow-point cavity is tuned by caliber and weight, ensuring optimal expansion. The hollow-point cavity is formed in two stages. The first establishes how much the bullet can expand, the second controls rate of expansion. The patented two-step cavity formation provides Speer engineers incredible control in this design process.

The final production stage ensures each bullet has a smooth profile to enhance feeding in semi-automatic handguns.