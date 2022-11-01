Spotlight New Gear January/February 2023 Issue
HK P30/P2000 Customizations
Langdon Tactical Technology
Langdon Tactical Technology (LTT) has partnered with Heckler & Koch (HK) to offer customizations to HK’s P30 and P2000 series of pistols. With over 200 options to choose from, the LTT P30 lineup includes the P30, P30L and P30SK all in DA/SA and LEM options, along with the California-compliant P2000 model in DA/SA. LTT will also be offering custom work on existing P30s and P2000s, including Low RDO solution, night sights and LTT trigger job with multiple options for pull weight. MSRP: $165–$205. For more info: (571) 385-2979, LangdonTactical.com
SFT9
Wilson Combat
Wilson Combat’s SFT9 double-stack 9mm handgun offers a unique blend of classic double-stack design mixed with modern reliability enhancements that improve handling and shooting performance for shooters of all skill levels. Features include a Commander-length slide, 41/4″ match-grade bushing-style barrel, Wilson Combat TRAK grip texture on the front and the rear of the grip frame, stainless steel slide with corrosion-resistant black DLC and 15-round capacity. MSRP: $3,095. For more info: (800) 955-4856, WilsonCombat.com
Mirage 2.0
Wildgame Innovations
The Mirage 2.0 30-megapixel camera delivers 16:9 stills and 15-second 720p HD video clips. The half-second trigger speed, combined with 42 nearly invisible infrared LEDs and a long 90′ illumination/detection range guarantees a camera that is both discreet and can get the shot in any setting. Built-in automatic exposure control ensures top-quality image captures in all lighting conditions. Powered by eight AA batteries or a 12-volt DC power source (not included). Time, date and moon phase stamps will help put you on the ground when the big one shows up. MSRP: $89.99. For more info: (877) 269-8490, WildgameInnovations.com
GX4XL
Taurus
The 9mm Luger GX4XL from Taurus features a 1″ longer T.O.R.O. slide than the GX4 — increasing muzzle velocity and sight radius and making it easier to maintain accuracy. The DLC-coated 3.7″ barrel ensures reduced friction. The GX4XL boasts a flat face target trigger, gas nitride coated slide, two backstrap options and more. OAL is 6.43″ and 10-, 11- and 13-round magazines are available. MSRP: Starting at $429. For more info: (800) 327-3776, TaurusUSA.com
Foundation Series
Shadow Systems
FOUNDATION SERIES pistols by Shadow Systems are available in three models: MR920, XR920 and DR920. Three interchangeable backstraps enable the user to change the angle of the bore for a natural point of aim. The multi-footprint optic cut allows for mounting an optic from most brands. Steel sights on the slide with a plain black serrated rear and white dot front which afford a lower 1/3 cowitness with most optics. The pistols ship with two Magpul magazines. MSRP: Starting at $679. For more info: (469) 458-6808, ShadowSystemsCorp.com
In Defense of the Second Amendment
Regnery Publishing
Written by firearms instructor Larry Correia, In Defense of the Second Amendment contains important information for someone who owns a gun, is thinking about owning a gun or who cares about the preservation of our constitutional rights. Correia’s practical experience comes from having owned a high-end gun store (catering largely to law enforcement) and being a competitive shooter and self-defense trainer. MSRP: $29.99. For more info: [email protected], Regnery.com
Holsters for Ruger Max-9 with Optics
1791 Gunleather Holsters
With a commitment to help Americans exercise their Second Amendment rights,1791 Gunleather offers Holsters for Ruger MAX-9 with optics. The Optic Ready Belt Holster 2.1 is an open top multi-fit belt holster with an optic cut. Other holsters for the Ruger MAX-9 are the Optic Ready Paddle Holster 2.1, Ultra Custom Belt Holster 2.1, Fair Chase Deer Hide and more. MSRP: $59.99 to $64.99 for the Optic Ready Belt Holster 2.1. For more info: (800) 407-1791, 1791Gunleather.com
TC9 Series
Taylor’s & Company
Taylor’s & Co. TC9 Series of 9mm pistols includes four reproduction models of the 1873 Cattleman revolver. The TC9 utilizes a side-loading gate and an ejector rod. The revolver clone has a steel frame with a rear frame notch and fixed front blade sight. The 9mm 1873 Cattleman revolver is offered in a black-checkered grip and case-hardened frame (pictured) and a checkered larger-size walnut grip with blued steel finish. Available in 4.74″ and 5.5″ barrel lengths. MSRP: $546.39 for black-grip models; $588.14 for walnut-grip models. For more info: (540) 722-2017, TaylorsFirearms.com
WX Omega
WileyX
WileyX’s WX OMEGA ends the search for a solid pair of perfect-fitting sunglasses. The WX Omega is one of the bolder frames in the Active Lifestyle Series — it’s lightweight with a high-wrap that blocks out any peripheral light. The lenses meet ANSI Z87.1 safety standards for optical clarity and high-mass/high-velocity impact, guaranteeing maximum protection and precision vision in any outdoor adventure. MSRP: Starting at $100. For more info: (800) 776-7842, WileyX.com
Combat Special Theme 1911 .45 Pistol
D&L Sports Inc.
Two-tone custom 1911 pistols became popular in the 1970s and 1980s. Often carried by Col. Jeff Cooper, they are typically referred to as “Combat Special” models. The Combat Special Theme 1911 .45 Pistol is now offered by D&L Sports. MSRP: Prices vary with custom features. For more info: (928) 636-1726, DLSports.com
Obsidian Deluxe IWB Holster
Versacarry
The Obsidian Deluxe IWB Holster is an optics-compatible, custom-molded polymer holster. It has an adjustable cant and adjustable retention for confident draws. For all-day comfort when carrying, the holster features a raised protective backing and adjustable grip concealment. It has an open bottom to accommodate firearms with threaded barrels. The Obsidian Deluxe is available for a wide range of firearms including the GLOCK 19/43, H&K VP9SK, Ruger Max 9, S&W M&P Shield and more. MSRP: $39.99. For more info: (979) 778-2000, Versacarry.com
Pistol Practice
John Kolis
Pistol Practice is written and published by NRA- and USCCA-certified firearms instructor John Kolis. It offers a framework for novices to attain competence and experienced shooters to improve skills. The spiral-bound guidebook contains 20 chapters of exercises and challenges, with targets and score sheets to track progress. Kolis’s goal in writing the book is to make range time “safe, fun and productive.” MSRP: $29.99. For more info: [email protected], PistolPractice.com
PDP 5.1" Threaded Barrel 9mm Kit
Walther Arms
Walther Arms’ PDP 5.1″ Threaded Barrel 9mm Kit has polygonal rifling for improved performance. The kit includes the barrel with 1/2×28 TPI threads, spring and thread protector. It works with the PDP 4.5″ model but will not fit the steel frame PPQ. The PDP 5.1″ Threaded Barrel 9mm Kit is offered in the North American market only. MSRP: $249. For more info: (479) 242-8500 ext. 507, WaltherArms.com
Hammer Target
Hammer Targets, LLC
The Hammer Target is the world’s first steel target with a built-in slide hammer. Constructed with 3/8″ AR500 steel, the target can be used for training with all handgun and rifle calibers. The Hammer Target is modular, highly portable and constructed with a reactive steel gong that drives fragmentation straight down. MSRP: $299. For more info: (208) 296-9449, HammerTargets.com