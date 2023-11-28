Spotlight New Gear January/February 2024 Issue
Simtek Sensor II
Simtek
The Simtek Sensor II is a vital tool for firearms owners. It protects your 2nd Amendment rights and ensures the safety of your weapons and valuables. With 3-in-1 intrusion sensor technology, the Simtek Sensor II can detect if someone breaches your safe, alerting you immediately so you can take action to protect your property. Aside from its advanced security features, the Simtek Sensor II also includes temperature and humidity monitoring to ensure firearms are stored in optimal conditions. MSRP: $200. For more info: Simtek.io
Eagle Shoulder Holster Rig
CraftHolsters
The Eagle Shoulder Holster Rig from Craft Holsters is adjustable in every direction. This rig caters to individual body types. The Italian leather exudes quality and style while protecting your firearm. The holster rig consists of the main shoulder part (molded on the exact replica of your firearm for a glove-like fit), cross-body shoulder harness, double magazine pouch and belt tie-down straps. The holster is designed for horizontal shoulder carry but can be dismounted from the harness and used as a regular belt slide holster. MSRP: $175. For more info: (855) 844-5400, CraftHolsters.com
GX4 Graphene
Taurus USA
Taurus redefines compact firearms with the GX4 Graphene. The handgun is the first-ever Taurus firearm to incorporate graphene technology, setting new standards for compact handguns. Graphene is the world’s thinnest material, “200 times more resistant than steel and five times lighter than aluminum.” Features of the GX4 Graphene include a serrated drift adjustable steel rear sight, white dot steel front sight, visual loaded chamber indicator, DLC-coated barrel, gray graphene finish, flat face serrated trigger and more. MSRP: $424.99. For more info: (229) 235-4020, TaurusUSA.com
Premium TRUGLO BUIS for S&W M&P C.O.R.E.
TangoDown, Inc.
TangoDown partnered with TRUGLO to manufacture Premium TRUGLO BUIS for S&W M&P C.O.R.E. with part name SW-BUIS-WDO-NT. The backup iron sights are specifically for use with the AASW-01 mount. The SW-BUIS-WDO-NT features a precision-machined steel front sight with white dot insert (no Tritium). Professional Gunsmith installation of BUIS required. MSRP: $86.65. For more info: TangoDown.com
Black Leather Hybrid Holsters
Mission First Tactical
Mission First Tactical introduces their line of Black Leather Hybrid Holsters. The line includes Appendix Inside Waistband (AIWB), IWB and OWB holsters. Functional and comfortable, these Kydex-style holsters are fused with genuine American full-grain leather. These EDC holsters give the benefit of exact tolerances, secure retention and easy re-holstering with all of leather’s comfort, style and feel. All models come standard with a 1.5″ belt clip. MSRP: From $69.99. For more info: (267) 704-0001, MissionFirstTactical.com
357 SIG
Freedom Munitions
Freedom Munitions has added the 357 SIG caliber to the popular X-DEF self-defense line. The new cartridge uses a brass case with X-Treme Bullets’ copper plated, 124-grain X-DEF hollow point expanding bullet and is loaded with premium, low-flash powder. Tested in Freedom Munitions’ ballistics lab, the 124-grain projectile travels at a velocity of 1,350 fps with a 4″ barrel and penetrates 13″-15″ in clear ballistic gelatin. MSRP: $32 per box of 50. For more info: (208) 746-3668, FreedomMunitions.com
R3D 2.0 Tritium Night Sights
XS Sights
XS Sights introduces the R3D 2.0 Tritium Night Sights. These improved 2nd gen R3D notch and post tritium sights give gun owners a brighter, stronger set of self-defense sights that are easier to install than the original. They feature two rear tritium dots that are bigger and brighter than their gen 1 counterpart. The new sights also have a PVC ring around the rear sight lamps to improve sight picture. The rear sight is also blacked out and serrated to reduce glare. Compatible with all GLOCK and select S&W models. MSRP: From $131.99. For more info: (888) 744-4880, XSSights.com
OutRider Accessory Holsters
CrossBreed
CrossBreed Holsters offers two new products to its OutRider holster series — the OutRider Accessory Holster in OWB belt carry and modular system configurations. Made of the same premium, reinforced-stitch leather as the holsters, these multi-fit accessory holsters can accommodate a broad range of small items you need to keep conveniently at-the-ready. Use them as an EDC mag pouch, small flashlight holder, a multi-tool carrier, pepper spray carrier, or for any number of functions. MSRP: From $19.95. For more info: (888) 732-5011, CrossBreedHolsters.com
Disrupter Electronic Ear Buds
Walker’s
Walker’s pair of Disrupter Electronic Ear Buds provides reliable noise protection and sound quality required at the range and the backcountry. It cancels dangerous-level noises, enhances desired environmental sounds and delivers superior audio from cell phones, tablets and other devices through Bluetooth connectivity. The ear buds feature Walker’s Forward Focus Mode, 360° Directional Sound, Active Noise Cancellation and Rapid Impulse Cancellation. MSRP: $249.99. For more info: WalkersGameEar.com
Decree OWB Holster
Versacarry
The optics-compatible Decree OWB Holster from Versacarry is packed with new features and color options. Made with premium water buffalo leather, the Decree also has an inlaid polymer front. This design helps the holster keep its shape for easy re-holstering. It has an adjustable retention screw, two large leather belt loops and double-ply leather backing. Available in four sizes to accommodate most firearm models, the Decree comes in Distressed Brown, Black and Gun Metal Gray with khaki thread. MSRP: From $64.99. For more info: (979) 778-2000, Versacarry.com
Guardian Optic Mount & Guard
Radian Weapons
The Guardian Optic Mount & Guard from Radian Weapons eliminates the need for an added sealing plate. O-rings on the mounting screws hold the hard-anodized 7075 Aluminum Type III plate watertight to the slide to seal out moisture and eliminate corrosion in the mounting threads. Its STUD-LOK threaded stud/nut mounting interface provides longer thread engagement, greater hold down power, with increased shear resistance. Six back-up sights (BUS) integrate into the Guardian for rapid, reliable and precise target acquisition in case of red dot optic malfunction. MSRP: $209.95. For more info: (503) 893-2987, RadianWeapons.com
Performance Center M&P 10mm M2.0
Smith & Wesson
Smith & Wesson unveils the Performance Center M&P 10mm M2.0 pistol. Chambered in 10mm Auto, this new full-size polymer handgun is built with enhanced features that include a ported 5.6″ barrel to reduce muzzle rise, optic-height tritium night sights for a clear sight picture in low-light and a Performance Center-tuned flat M2.0 trigger with a crisp break and audible reset. The gun’s 10mm slide is cut for optics and ships with S&W’s C.O.R.E. plate system, two 15-round magazines and four palm swell grip inserts. MSRP: $749. For more info: (413) 781-8300, Smith-Wesson.com
LV8 Sling Pack
5.11 Tactical
New loadbearing products are now available from 5.11 Tactical. One of them is the 8-liter LV8 Sling Pack. It is a smaller version of the LV10 with a covert exterior and an interior of multiple pockets and retention straps for organizing a full med kit or everyday carry gear. The LV8 is part of the LV (Low Vis) Collection designed for versatile and functional discreet carry. MSRP: $90. For more info: (866) 451-1726, 511Tactical.com
Wedge XT
Streamlight, Inc.
Streamlight’s USB-C rechargeable Wedge XT can deliver up to 500 lumens for two hours on high. Measuring 4.25″, the light features a flat, low-profile design that allows for concealed carry in either pocket. A tactical push-button tail switch provides easy, one-handed use over the light’s momentary or constant-on operation. Weighing 2.62 oz. (with battery), the Wedge XT is made from rugged anodized aluminum and features a polycarbonate lens. It is IPX7-rated for waterproof operation and impact-resistance tested to one meter. MSRP: $155. For more info: (800) 523-7488, Streamlight.com