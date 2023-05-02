Spotlight New Gear
July/August 2023 Issue
CR920P
Shadow Systems
Shadow Systems has released the CR920P, a 9mm subcompact pistol with an integrated compensator. The built-in compensator does not make use of a threaded barrel, making it compliant in jurisdictions with threaded-barrel bans. It uses a proprietary 3-lug muzzle in combination with a centrally located locking lever in the body of the comp to allow self-indexing and self-locking within a confined space to create a compensated subcompact with a 13+1 capacity. MSRP: About $1,100. For more info: (469) 458-6808, ShadowSystemsCorp.com
1911-380 Black Label Polar Blue Compact
Browning
Browning’s 1911-380 Black Label Polar Blue Compact sports a Polar Blue Cerakote finish. It is fitted with steel three-dot sights, an extended ambi manual safety, beavertail grip safety and a skeletonized hammer. Chambered in .380 ACP, the pistol has a compact 3.625″ barrel, black, stippled laminated wood grips and includes two eight-round magazines. OAL is 6.875″; weight is 18 oz. MSRP: $949.99. For more info: (800) 333-3288, Browning.com
CZ TS 2 Orange
CZ-USA
The CZ TS 2 Orange sport pistol in .40 S&W and 9mm from CZ-USA is designed for competition in the IPSC. The 5.2″ bull barrel delivers increased accuracy, better control and a significantly longer service life. Extra serrations on the top front edge of the slide ensure more comfortable cocking. It also boasts higher-positioned ambidextrous safeties, a reduced height magazine release button and modified recoil spring guide for simplified disassembly. OAL is 8.86″; weight is 50.3 oz. MSRP: $2,199. For more info: (800) 955-4486, CZ-USA.com
Sidekick Birdshead Revolver
Diamondback Firearms
The Diamondback Sidekick Birdshead Revolver features a frame and handle made from zinc with a Cerakote finish. The compact revolver has an OAL of 7.83” and weighs 24.5 oz. The 3″ barrel has a 1:16″ right-hand twist. With a capacity of nine rounds, the revolver is ideal for personal protection or target shooting. MSRP: $327. For more info: (321) 305-5995, DiamondbackFirearms.com
DILLON: A Memoir
Dillon Precision
In DILLON: A Memoir, you’ll discover how Mike Dillon transitions from a career in aviation to the firearms industry. After capturing the retail marketplace with his quality reloading machines, Mike then redesigns a weapon for the military. Thanks to his ingenuity, the electric Gatling Gun becomes one of the most fearsome machine guns in the history of warfare. The book, written by Michael John Dillon with Carol McCoy Dillon, is subtitled A Life of Warbirds, Reloaders & Machine Guns. MSRP: $35. For more info: (800) 223-4570, DillonPrecision.com
Rebel 2.0 IWB Holster
Versacarry
The Versacarry Rebel 2.0 IWB Holster comes with an attached mag pouch. It features a closed cell foam padded comfort backing. The backing covers the entire backside of the holster keeping all sharp points off the user. The Rebel 2.0 has a custom-molded polymer front for a secure fit for the firearm and magazine pouch. The Rebel 2.0 is available to fit a wide range of popular firearms. MSRP: $59.99. For more info: (979) 778-2000, Versacarry.com
Launch 15
Kershaw Knives
The Launch 15 from Kershaw Knives is a full-size auto that snaps open at the push of a button. Its 3.5″ bayonet-style spear point blade is made of CPM MagnaCut powdered steel with a BlackWash finish. There’s a canvas micarta inlay on both sides of the aluminum handle and spine. A low-profile push button makes it harder for the blade to accidentally deploy. MSRP: $191.99. For more info: (503) 682-1966, Kershaw.KaiUSA.com
Ruger Security-380
Sturm, Ruger & Co.
Ruger introduces the latest addition to its Lite Rack family of pistols — the Ruger Security-380. Chambered in .380 Auto and designed for new shooters and those who struggle with racking traditional slides, it features a blued through-hardened alloy steel slide and barrel. The slide has a vertical ledge on the steel rear sight and a fiber-optic front sight.
MSRP: $369. For more info: (336) 949-5200, Ruger.com
Definitive
CRKT
The Definitive is one of the first CRKT knives to incorporate a Crossbar Lock. Fast, smooth and fully ambidextrous, the Crossbar is easy to operate and very fidget friendly. The 3.7″ drop-point blade uses 154CM steel, providing exceptional strength and edge retention, while its black G10 handle offers a solid all-weather grip. A prominent thumb stud allows for quick deployment with one hand. MSRP: $215. For more info: (800) 891-3100, CRKT.com
G200 Series Concealed Carry Handgun Bags
FALCO Holsters
FALCO Holsters added four G200 Series Concealed Carry Handgun Bags to its lineup. Constructed from durable, water-resistant ballistic nylon, each bag features an integrated internal gun holster in the primary storage compartment large enough to contain firearms with tactical lights or lasers. The G200 Series includes the Large Tactical Bag (in picture). Other items in the series are a CrossBody Bag, Shoulder Bag and Thigh Carry Bag. MSRP: $109.95. For more info: (421) 903 430 057, FalcoHolsters.com
80X Cheetah
Beretta USA
Beretta’s 80X Cheetah boasts a sleek design and enhanced features. It includes a smaller Vertec-style grip profile, the X-treme S Double/Single trigger and skeletonized hammer. The optics-ready pistol has a 14-round capacity. With an easier-to-rack slide, lightened recoil from tuning of the slide weight, spring rates and chambering in .380, the 80X Cheetah is designed with an enhanced fit and style for elevated speed and control. MSRP: $799. For more info: (800) 237-3882, Beretta.com
M&P 5.7
Smith & Wesson
S&W adds to its M&P family with the full-size M&P 5.7 with a 22-round capacity. Designed within the M&P 5.7 is the company’s new gas-operated, locked-breech, rotating Tempo Barrel System. The 5″ barrel allows for a quicker extraction once the bullet passes the gas port, creating a more secured fireform effect. The M&P 5.7 is slide cut for optics, has a Picatinny-style rail and includes a threaded muzzle with thread protector. The M&P 5.7 ships with two magazines. MSRP: $699. For more info: (800) 331-0852, Smith-Wesson.com
ACRO Mount
TangoDown Inc.
TangoDown introduces the TangoDown ACRO Mount for the Smith & Wesson M&P9 M2.0 (AASW-01). The AASW-01 is the ideal choice for installing the ACRO on your M&P9 M2.0’s slide. It is made of ordnance-grade steel with a QPQ rust-resistant finish. Torx mounting fasteners are supplied, with a Vibra-Tite VC-3 thread locking compound packet provided for installation security. MSRP: $70. For more info: [email protected], TangoDown.com