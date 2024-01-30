Spotlight New Gear
March/April 2024 Issue
Guns and the gear to carry and outfit them.
Check out 2024’s latest.
Performance Center M&P9 Metal M2.0
Smith & Wesson
Smith & Wesson releases its latest Spec Series Kit with the Performance Center M&P9 Metal M2.0. Upgraded features include a built-in Faxon compensator, custom lightening cuts in the slide, an enhanced sear, suppressor height sights and an OD Green Cerakote finish. The PC M&P9 Metal M2.0 ships in a custom hard case with two 23-round and two 17-round mags. MSRP: $999. For more info: (800) 331-0852, Smith-Wesson.com
A/T Traier 2.0
5.11 Tactical
Choose the A/T Traier 2.0 from 5.11 Tactical for fitness training, hiking, or even as a duty shoe for bicycle police and other high-mileage positions. It features a new, highly durable TPU exoskeleton as well as 5.11’s All Terrain Load Assistance System Technology plate for maximum support. Integrated mesh construction in strategic locations adds breathability and comfort. MSRP: $110. For more info: (866) 451-1726, 511tactical.com
Upscale 3 Leather Slingbag
Viktos
The Upscale 3 Leather Slingbag from Viktos is designed for professional concealed carry applications. Crafted from premium leather, the 15″x7″x 5″ slingbag features a quick-release aluminum chest buckle and a padded shoulder strap for comfort. The ambidextrous access concealed pistol compartment includes a removable universal hook & loop sleeve holster, as well as organizers for magazines, a tourniquet and medkit. MSRP: $80. For more info: (800) 597-7179 Viktos.com
WarMaster
Hoffner Knives
Hoffner’s WarMaster is a heavy duty, upscale folder. Its Tanto blade is D2 stainless steel in Stonewash Black hardened to HRC 58-60. With an OAL of 8.5″, the WarMaster opens with a thumb ramp or Hoffner snap. Comes with a zippered carry pouch. MSRP: $250. For more info: (281) 855-8800, Hoffners.com
Carrykeeper
Carry Keeper
It’s easy to use: Slip the CarryKeeper on your belt then hook it to your belt loop. Now you can unbuckle your belt without your holster slipping away. It’s practical, durable and reliable. Made of carbon, CarryKeeper works best on leather and canvas belts. MSRP: $19.95 for the single pack; $29.95 for the two-pack. For more info: CarryKeeper.com, [email protected]
Pink Nano Light
Streamlight, Inc.
Streamlight’s Pink Nano Light is a small but powerful keychain flashlight. It produces 10 lumens of light with a run time of up to eight hours. Machined from aircraft-grade aluminum with an anodized finish, it easily attaches to just about anything with its pocket clip or key ring. For every Pink Nano Light sold, Streamlight will donate $1 to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation. MSRP: $9.99. For more info: (800) 523-7488, Streamlight.com
.228 Bullet For 22 Savage High-Power
Northern Precision
New .228 bullet for the 22 Savage High-Power is made from 6mm jackets in custom weights of 50 to 80 grs. in spritzer. These can also be made in bonded core for a better game bullet. Northern Precision has been making custom bullets in standard and custom weights. MSRP: $50 for 50 non-bonded; $35 for 25 in bonded core. For more info: (315) 955-8679, NPCustomBullets.com
RIA 5.0E
Rock Island Armory
Rock Island Armory introduces the RIA 5.0E. The “E” stands for enhanced. That means new optics cuts and plates and an updated match-grade barrel. It also has an Armor Series finish and glass-filled nylon grips. With a capacity of 17+1, the RIA 5.0E in 9mm weighs 2.12 lbs. and has an OAL of 8.11″. MSRP: $1,998. For more info: (775) 537-1444, ARMSCOR.com
Fleck Money Clip
American Buffalo Knife and Tool Co.
American Buffalo expands its Elite line with the new Fleck Money Clip. The eye-catching liner lock money clip folder sports a stainless steel bead-blasted blade with a rich cocobolo handle and pivot accent. The Fleck Money Clip measures 4″ when fully closed. MSRP: $25.99. For more info: (423) 337-7423, ABKT.com
917C
Taurus USA
It’s back: the Taurus 917C. The Taurus 917C used to be extremely popular with customers thanks to its compact size, easy shooting characteristics and full length accessory rail. Unlike other compact double-action/single-action semi-automatic pistols, the Taurus 917C is capable of mounting full-size, weapon-mounted lights and other accessories. The 917C is also compatible with all Taurus 92-style magazines. MSRP: $599.99. For more info: (800) 327-3776, TaurusUSA.com
Crane Stop, Front Sight & Lanyard RingD&L Sport
D&L Sports
The Crane Stop, Front Sight & Lanyard Ring from D&L Sports will make any revolver work better. The crane stop prevents the loss of the revolver cylinder on heavy use revolvers. The interchangeable front sight allows precise zeroing while maintaining the durability of fixed sights. The lanyard ring prevents the loss of the revolver when carried in rugged environments. MSRP: $95 per part. For more info: (928) 636-1726, DLSports.com
RMR HD
Trijicon
Trijicon’s RMR HD is an optic specifically designed for the needs of law enforcement and the armed forces. Built on the Trijicon RMR Adjustable LED model, the RMR HD features a large, clear lens made from tempered glass. The larger lens provides an unobstructed view of the target and aids in finding and tracking the reticle more easily. The new RMR HD reticle allows the user to toggle between a 55 MOA segmented circle reticle with a center dot, or a crisp dot-only option. MSRP: $849. For more info: (248) 960-7700, Trijicon.com
Raptor
Craft Holsters
The Raptor from Craft Holsters is the company’s first cross-draw rig featuring an open-top design. It allows instant access to the firearm, rapid draw and intuitive re-holstering. Fully made of full-grain Italian cowhide and sewn together with high-quality German threads, the Raptor’s crucial parts are reinforced with double-stitching for durability and longevity. MSRP: $79. For more info: (855) 844-5400, CraftHolsters.com
P86 Flashight
NEXTORCH
The P86 Flashlight from NEXTORCH produces 1,600 lumens of light with a beam distance up to 328 yards. It also has a 120-decibel electric whistle. Press a switch to turn the light on and shift from high, medium to low settings. Or press the sound button to activate the whistle. This professional illumination and noise-making tool is made of 6061-T6 aerospace-grade aluminum with Nano-ceramic glass breakers. MSRP: $85. For more info: (206) 762-4500, NEXTORCH.com