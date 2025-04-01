Spotlight New Gear
May/June 2025 Issue
Guns and the gear to carry and outfit them.
Check out 2025’s latest.
Echelon 4.0C
Springfield Armory
Engineered for carry, the Springfield Armory Echelon 4.0C retains the key features of the full-size model, with a shorter 4″ barrel and compact frame. Its Variable Interface System provides direct-mount compatibility with popular red dot sights. Tritium U-Dot irons deliver fast target acquisition. The serialized Central Operating Group is housed in a compact frame, offering 15-round capacity with the flush magazine and 18 rounds with the extended magazine. MSRP: From $679. For more info: (800) 680-6866, Springfield-Armory.com
Grand American
Winchester Safes
The Grand American from Winchester Safes is engineered with a 60-minute fire rating at 1,400° F. Built with 10-gauge steel, Palusol Heat expanding door seal and UL Listed SecurAm electronic lock with backlit keypad, the Grand American ensures optimal security against threats both inside and outside the home. Its interior accommodates up to 60 long guns and boasts LED lighting, adjustable shelving, a deluxe door organizer and GunStiXX storage solution. Available in black or tan. MSRP: $4,999. For more info: (817) 561-9095, WinchesterSafes.com
TalonGuard Hybrid IWB
FALCO Holsters
Available in three models, FALCO’s TalonGuard Hybrid IWB holsters combine premium Italian leather with a customized Kydex insert that fully covers the trigger guard on both sides. The A910 features a Kydex TalonGuard and is fully enclosed by leather, while the A911 and the A911 L combine a Kydex TalonGuard with an exterior that’s half leather and half Kydex. The holsters’ open bottom allows for threaded barrels. The double-thickness leather sweat guard shields the gun from body moisture. MSRP: From $109.95. For more info: (800) 490-7147, FALCOHolsters.com
ACHRO Storage Case
Mission First Tactical
Designed with both function and aesthetics in mind, the ACHRO Storage Case is the solution for storing and transporting essentials. Whether you’re heading to the range, going on a camping trip, or just need a reliable storage solution, this case has you covered. It is durable, water-resistant, lightweight and portable. MSRP: $29.99. For more info: (267) 704-0001, MissionFirstTactical.com
NPL25 GL
NITECORE
The NITECORE NPL25 GL takes everything you love about the NPL25 flashlight but adds an integrated green laser for enhanced precision. Ideal for tactical or range applications, the new green laser adds essential accuracy and versatility to your lighting tool. With a maximum output of 900 lumens and a throw of 236 yards, the NPL25 GL is compatible with most compact and full-size pistols. MSRP: $119.95. For more info: (512) 258-6649, NITECOREStore.com
80X Cheetah Tactical Urban
Beretta
The 80X Cheetah Tactical Urban .380 ACP from Beretta boasts a Vertec-style grip profile, the Xtreme S Double/Single trigger, skeletonized hammer, easier-to-rack slide and more. It is suppressor-ready with a threaded 4.4″ barrel as well as three white dot sights, black polymer grip panels and an optic-ready slide. The pistol is 4.9″ tall, 1.4″ wide, 7.3″ long and weighs 25 oz. (unloaded). Comes with two 15-round magazines. MSRP: Starting at $749. For more info: (800) 237-3882, Beretta.com
Xolotl
CRKT
Named after the Aztec god of fire and lightning, the CRKT Xolotl combines mythical inspiration and modern materials for a durable, high-performance fixed-blade knife. Part of the Forged By War Program, the Xolotl features a 4.53″ SK-5 steel spear-point blade with a dagger grind, Veff Serrations, a textured G10 handle and a thermoplastic sheath. The Xolotl weighs 5.7 oz. and is 9.88″ long overall. MSRP: $84.99. For more info: (503) 685-5015, CRKT.com
Wedge EDC
Streamlight, Inc.
The Wedge EDC (everyday carry) series of flashlights now comes in Orange and Lime Green. The Wedge XT is now offered in a Silver finish. The USB-C rechargeable Wedge gives 300-lumen constant-on mode and a 1,000-lumen THRO (Temporarily Heightened Regulated Output) mode for a 35-second burst of high intensity light. Compact and portable, the 5.46″ Wedge weighs 3.3 oz. and is IPX7-rated. It also comes in Black, Coyote, Red, Blue and Purple. MSRP: $173.49 for Orange and Lime Green; $159.65 for Silver. For more info: (800) 523-7488, Streamlight.com
Girsan Regard MC X
EAA Corp
The 9mm Girsan Regard MC X from EAA Corp has a spiral-fluted, threaded barrel and two-tone Cerakote finish. The trigger is tuned to provide a smooth double- and single-action shooting experience. Attributes include an accessory rail, black finish on slide, tungsten finish frame and barrel, ambidextrous safety and 19-round capacity. MSRP: $519. For more info: (321) 639-4842, EAACorp.com
SC3 Suppressor Case
MTM Case-Gard
MTM’s SC3 Suppressor Case is for the secure transport and storage of cooled firearm suppressors. Molded from high-impact polypropylene, it features an ergonomic handle, snap-tight latches, a mechanical hinge and two padlock points. Inside, cooled suppressors are held in place by high-quality foam padding, with additional space for documents. MSRP: $21.98. For more info: (937) 890-7461, MTMCase-Gard.com
Frog Market Special Mini
TOPS Knives
The Frog Market Special Mini started as an idea to shrink the original FMS into a collectible size, but it became more than just a novelty. With a 3.25″ cutting edge, 0.06″ blade thickness and an overall length of 6″, this knife is lightweight and easy to carry as a neck knife. Made from 1095 high-carbon steel with tan canvas Micarta handles, it’s ideal for precise cuts, boning meats and other small tasks. MSRP: $190. For more info: (208) 542-0113, TOPSKnives.com
DT47
Bond Arms
Bond Arms’ limited edition DT47 honors the victory of Donald J. Trump, the 47th Commander in Chief. Chambered in .45 Colt/.410, the DT47 features a 4.25″ flat-sided barrel, engraving on both sides and an ergonomic B6 grip. It has a stainless steel single-barrel and frame, patented rebounding hammer, retracting firing pin, cross bolt safety and spring-loaded locking lever. MSRP: $545.47. For more info: , (817) 573-4445, BondArms.com
Walther Magnum Pistol (WMP)
Walther Arms
Walther Magnum Pistol (WMP) epitomizes Walther Arms’ commitment to TEQ (Trigger, Ergonomics, and Quality). Featuring a slide-mounted red-dot optic and an optics-ready slide, the WMP offers best-in-class ergonomics and a patented ambidextrous reloading mechanism — the Quad Release. With an OAL of 8.6″, the pistol has a 4.9″ barrel and comes with two 15-round magazines and two optics adaptor plates. MSRP: $599. For more info: (479) 242-8500 Ext. 7, WaltherArms.com
Strike Arms Compact Pistol Frame
Primary Arms
The Strike Arms Compact Pistol Frame is a serialized frame that comes fully assembled with GLOCK 19 Gen 3 compatible internals. The frame boasts a host of features for improved ergonomics and control, including a grip angle that closely resembles a 1911, resulting in a more natural and intuitive point of aim compared to OEM frames. MSRP: $149.95. For more info: Strike-Arms.com