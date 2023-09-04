Spotlight New Gear November/December 2023 Issue

Online Exclusive: Ignorance Is Bliss

Sights for Colt Python/Anaconda

D&L Sports

Sights for Colt Python/Anaconda are now offered by D&L Sports. The sights are heavy duty, made from single blocks of solid steel for shooters who operate in demanding conditions. The sights are made to provide a superior sight picture and hold zero in all hard-use environments. The front sights can be serrated, fiber optic, gold bead or night sight. MSRP: $95 with screws. For more info: (928) 636-1726, DLSports.com

Heirloom 1911

Dan Wesson Firearms

Offered in a limited-production run, the Dan Wesson Heirloom 1911 in .38 Super is adorned with decorative scrollwork on its black high-polished slide and frame. A brass front bead, Commander-style hammer and solid medium-length trigger add to its elegance. MSRP: $2,399. For more info: (800) 955-4486, DanWessonFirearms.com

Multi-Mount

Mission First Tactical

Mission First Tactical’s Multi-Mount allows users to mount essential equipment virtually anywhere. It is ideal for holsters, multi-tools, communication devices, flashlights, knives, tourniquets and more. Comes with a choice of 3M adhesive for hard mounting or a hook backer for use with a loop. The Multi-Mount easily attaches to almost any surface. Works with most 1.5″ belt-clip equipment. MSRP: $24.99. For more info: (267) 704-0001, MissionFirstTactical.com

Aftershock Automatic Knife

Telum Tactical

Telum Tactical announces the launch of its Aftershock Automatic Knife. Designed for tactical applications, the Aftershock boasts a 3.5″ D2 black titanium-coated tanto blade with a flat grind and a contoured black G10 handle. A blue titanium-coated liner showcases Telum Tactical’s support for police officers. Measuring 4.5″ when closed, the Aftershock is finished with a reversible tip-up design pocket clip. MSRP: $74.99. For more info: TelumTactical.com

Original Bamboo

Duck Camp

Duck Camp’s women’s spring collection includes the Original Bamboo Hoodie. It combines soft viscose bamboo (66%), cotton (29%) and Spandex (5%) to achieve a comfortable weight feel for active pursuits. In photo, the Original Bamboo Hoodie in Woodland Camo. MSRP: $69. For more info: (737) 270-7665, DuckCamp.com

RMR HD 

Trijicon

With the same durability of the RMR, the Trijicon RMR HD is designed to meet evolving user needs. The top-loading battery offers convenience like never before, and the forward-mounted light sensor adjusts the reticle for light at the target. Within the same footprint as the RMR, it features an even bigger window to maximize the field of view, and a dot or segmented circle reticle. The RMR HD is everything you ever loved about the RMR, plus more. MSRP: $849. For more info: (800) 338-0563, Trijicon.com

OZ9 V2 Elite

ZEV Technologies

ZEV Technologies has launched the OZ9 V2 Elite series of pistols. The series offers modularity with a single Compact receiver that can be customized into 10 different configurations. The V2 combines the best of Gen 3 and Gen 5 parts, resulting in an integrated system with advanced performance. MSRP: From $1,763. For more info: [email protected], ZEVTechnologies.com

Gen 2 Infinity Target

Infinite Defense 

Denser, Thinner, Stonger. This describes the 2nd generation self-healing target material used in the Gen 2 Infinity Target. The synthetic ballistic blend is 100% recycled, 33% lighter and 30% longer lasting than the original target. MSRP: $129. For more info: InfinityTargets.com

2023
3

