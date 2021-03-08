A Quick Tour

We’ve looked at other Ronin pistols over the past year, including the 9mm and .45 ACP versions, and been suitably impressed by what you get for the dollar. The family represents a solid 1911 with well-executed base features at a reasonable price point of $849 MSRP. In normal times, you’ll find it for less on the street.

Built for strength, the Ronin features a forged carbon steel slide treated with a hot salt blueing for a classic look. The slab sides are polished smooth with subtle cocking serrations front and back. The well-rounded and carry friendly profile of the slide top surface is matte finished. This is an important detail as the deliberately dull finish removes glare as a distraction when sighting.

If you’re gazing at the pretty pictures, you’ve already noticed the Ronin is a two-tone pistol. The forged frame is also stainless, although finished in its more natural color with the result being an attractive two-tone pistol. Like the slide, you’ll note the side slabs of the frame are shiny while the undersurfaces are well rounded and matte finished. It looks cool. And while the grips’ front surface isn’t checkered, the matte finish makes a noticeable difference, providing some non-slip feel. The mainspring housing is checkered and topped with a standard 1911 grip safety with generous memory bump and beavertail.

As you’d expect from a Springfield 1911, the barrel is hammer forged steel and match grade with a 1:16″ twist rate. In the controls department, you’ll find a skeletonized hammer, left side checkered magazine release button, and left side safety lever. One of the decisions to keep cost low and focus on a solid foundation was to eliminate some expensive nice-to-haves like an ambi safety. I like the idea of paying for a solid base as it’s easy to upgrade parts you care about down the road.

Inside is a classic recoil assembly, so takedown is a no-tools endeavor. There’s no winning the full length vs. classic guide rod debate, so feel free to swap that out later if you care. This one works and is familiar. As for capacity, we’re talking 8+1 with the included factory magazine.

All of this translates into a 40-oz. 1911 package built to last. Its government size specs yield an overall length of 8.6″ and height of 5.5″.