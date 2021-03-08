Triggernometry
As the basic value proposition of the Ronin is solid 1911 for a reasonable price, I wasn’t entirely surprised to see the trigger itself manufactured from some polymer material. It’s skeletonized and flat black, so it’s not something you’ll notice without careful inspection.
As for operation, it breaks with precisely 4 lbs. of pull weight. You’ll get 1/16" of free take-up followed by another 1/16th of pressure until the break. It’s a decent trigger. Just for kicks, I compared it to the trigger on a Springfield Armory 1911 TRP. The pull weight and travel are almost identical, but the TRP trigger is noticeably more crisp on the break. Then again, the TRP is almost twice the price, so that’s to be expected.
Bottom line: The trigger on the Ronin is perfectly serviceable. I would find no compelling need to put it on the upgrade priority list. But then again, I’m admittedly a trigger snob, and part of the fun of owning a “standard design” pistol like a 1911 is tweaking it over time to install your personal preferences. This pistol is a likely keeper, and while I’m in no hurry to do any work on it, I may glam it up with a fancy (and more expensive!) trigger one day down the road.