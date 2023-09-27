Squirrely Solutions

Squirrel Guns

Like many squirrel hunters, I have a few favorite rimfires. Until recently, I grew emotionally attached to a Freedom Arms Model 83 with a 10″ barrel and Burris scope. It’s superbly accurate and a joy to shoot. Prior to that, I hunted with a Ruger upgraded with a Volquartsen treatment with barrel, competition bolt, trigger and grip. It, too, was scary accurate with the Burris scope. Both of these handguns shoot a lot better than I can hold.

With a rimfire competition match forthcoming, I got the bright idea to procure an Anschutz Exemplar in .22 LR. These bolt-action handguns are now discontinued, so I was searching for a used model. Anschutz is synonymous with accuracy in rimfire circles. When I purchased a 10″ model, it came with iron sights. Immediately I replaced the sights with a Murphy Precision 20 MOA base that would accommodate some long-range target work expected in the competition. I had a Sightron S-TAC 3-16x scope demanding attention, so I mounted it. Yes, this is not your typical small-game handgun. It’s darn near impossible for me to shoot off-handed, so a rest is essential. Lapua has just introduced their new Super Long Range ammo and it seemed fitting for the upcoming shooting event — and squirrel season.

With Anschutz in hand, my wife and I hit the range, and there were no surprises. At 25 yards, five-shot groups punch out one ragged hole. I’m not sure if the quality of the barrel or the two-stage trigger enhances the accuracy; perhaps it’s a combination of the two. Obviously, it is designed for target shooting, so the trigger is light — less than 1-lb. pull. At 50 yards, all five shots were touching — just a tad inside 1/2″. I was ready for squirrel season.

Opening morning at daylight, I was in the woods with the Exemplar. I managed to get five gray squirrels before 7:30, and that’s all I needed. I cleanly missed two shots, but overall it was a great morning to be a handgun hunter. Now if you will excuse me, I must whip up some biscuits and gravy to go with the fried squirrel.