Starting Small

Caliber Wisdom

Just because you’ve seen one on social media or held a conversation in the local bar involving a big bore handgun like the .454 Casull or .500 S&W Magnum doesn’t mean you need to start with one. Over the years, I’ve witnessed a lot of individuals purchase a big bore revolver, those generating teeth-shattering recoil, just because a buddy has one. For an inexperienced shooter, this is not a good way to start your handgun hunting career. Don’t misinterpret, there is nothing wrong with big bore handguns, if you can handle the recoil. It’s just not a good place to start.

Whether novice or highly experienced shooter, a good .22 LR pistol is a great way to learn the fundamentals and keep in tune. It’s also much less expensive than practicing with centerfire ammunition. For me, I can’t think of a better way to get started in handgun hunting than pursuing small game like rabbits or squirrels.

To this day, I enjoy an early morning squirrel hunt with a .22 LR handgun of some description. You find yourself shooting from all sorts of positions when squirrels are in the top of the tree or feeding on the ground. Some shots have to be taken off-hand, while others can involve a rest of some kind. It can be very challenging and even humbling at times. After all, a squirrel’s head presents a very small target so precise shooting is essential.

Handguns for small game do not have to be expensive. Whether you prefer single shots like T/C’s, semi-autos, or revolvers, they all have a place if they’re accurate. At my advanced age, optics is necessary for proper shot placement. Younger eyes may not need them.