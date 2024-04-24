Stories From the Bench

Stick a Pin in Me, I’m Done

All guns have some sort of pin. Roll pins, taper pins, polished pins etc. And at one time or another, the pins need to come out. It’s how they come out and how they go back in that sometimes can be an issue. If the pin falls out, it could be worn and require replacement. If it won’t come out, it could be rusted. Most pins will require a punch to be removed or replaced. Knowing what type of pin and which punch to use is important. Flat, convex or concave pins all require a different type of punch.

Recently I had a Colt Gold Cup come in for service. Looking it over, I could see that the rear sight cross pin had been replaced with a roll pin. A common problem with the Gold Cup is this pin working its way out while firing. Someone had replaced the stock pin with a roll pin but, in the process, used a drift punch to seat the roll pin. This left some deep gouges in the slide near the pin hole. This is a good example of a punch gone wrong. The roll pin is 1/16th in diameter and very small to hold. In this case, a roll pin holding punch would have started the pin into the hole and sight; next, a roll pin punch would have seated the pin without slipping (this punch has a small tip that fits in the center of the roll pin). This would have saved damage to the slide.