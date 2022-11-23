Student Handgunner: A/B Testing: A Smart Approach to Better Shooting

I’d first heard the term “A/B testing” among friends familiar with websites, SEO and other such alchemy. “You have two versions of a website, ad or whatever. You show some people banner A, and some of the people banner B, and you see which one gets more engagement.”

Most might recall this is simply new-speak for a scientific experiment using a control group and another group receiving a different intervention. A few years back, I started to think about how seldom I used it in everyday life — like at the range.

Ever ponder questions like this? How should I be standing? Does this gun shoot better than that one? Where should I put my trigger finger?

Good news: We can put on our proverbial white coats and become scientists in the laboratory of life. It’s as simple as putting out two targets, doing one thing to the first and then another thing to the second.

Too vague? Let me give you a few ideas. If you’re diagnosing the mechanics of your shooting technique, as I did a few months back, load one magazine and run the gun with the pad of your finger resting on the trigger. Then, switch out your target. Put a fresh one up and shoot off a magazine with the same cadence, but now by pulling the trigger with the crease of your finger. If one method is A, the other is B. After a few repetitions, see if there’s a clear winner.