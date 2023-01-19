Suspicious Foul Odor

Fly Bait

Walking towards the address, we catch a whiff of something foul. Nothing smells worse than decomposing flesh. It has its own distinct odor. In really bad cases, the smell is absorbed in your uniform, lasting for hours. The culprit is sitting in front of the house — a large, black trash can.

Acting calm, cool and collected, I tell the rookie, “Okay, you need to open the lid and see what’s responsible for making this horrendous odor.”

As the rookie lifts the lid, the odor is magnified tenfold. The rookie starts dry heaving, trying not to puke in front of me, his FTO (field training officer). The rookie fails, heaving his previously eaten lunch.

“Look, we need to see what’s inside these garbage bags. Collect yourself and start pulling them out!” I tell him.

The rookie pulls out the first bag. It’s bulky and kinda heavy, but he manages to get it out of the garbage can. He looks up at me while bent over as I tell him, “Go ahead, open it up.”

With trepidation, my rookie unties the bag, and the worst smell on earth hits us like a wave of black death. After another round of puking, my rookie hits the contents with his flashlight.

“Oh my God,” he screams, “It’s a rib cage! And it’s covered in maggots!”

This is getting good.

“Okay, get another bag,” I tell him. The next bag isn’t as heavy but is still as smelly as the first.

“Looks like a leg,” he shockingly tells me.

“Keep going,” I say.

“Oh my God, the other leg, we need to call homicide!”

“Take a good look at those leg bones,” I tell him. “Notice anything unusual?”

The rookie scans his flashlight beam from the top of the leg to the bottom and freezes. Looking up at me, “Oh,” is all he says when he finally notices the deer hoof.