‘Tactical’...

Gun Handling Sense

At first, especially if you didn’t grow up around them, firearms are a riddle. After learning safety and gun-handling skills, removing the mystery, everything you need to do makes sense. Yes, firearms are dangerous. So are fast cars, sharp knives and chainsaws. The key is learning how to operate them safely and efficiently.



Responding to a threat of any kind, as my kinfolk said, is “just common sense.” Our first action should be to move. You move to avoid and escape, create distance, get to the protection of cover or force the threat to react to you. Communication is mandatory. “Stop!” you command the threat, “Leave my house now!” You talk with family or friends, who may or may not be armed, to coordinate your actions.



You only shoot if it’s required to stop the threat. Moving behind cover, while drawing your pistol and yelling at the threat may reward you with a “psychological stop.” According to documentation, the presence of a firearm and strong verbal commands solve the problem a couple million times a year — without having to fire.



When shooting is required, a study of anatomy reveals all we need to know. The pelvis is a great place to place your hits. The majority of people shot here drop to the ground; most don’t get back up. The pelvis is a large target, moves less than any of the body from there up and allows you to shoot at a lower angle, which may be important depending on your background. Whether you have to shoot or not, at the first chance you break contact — leave — and locate somewhere easily defended in case the threat continues the attack.

