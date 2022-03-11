Tactics and Training: Revolver Malfunctions

Fix It

Even after taking the proper precautions, stoppages do occur. Fixing the problem relies on “wheel-gun” skills developed through technique and repetition. You stroke the DA trigger instead of the “press” used on the semi-auto. If the hammer drops but only produces a “click,” keep the muzzle on target and your eyes on the sights. Stroke the trigger again, rotating the cylinder to the next round. If you had a bad round or light primer strike, the pistol fires. Should you get a second “click,” the gun is telling you it’s time to reload.

You attempt to fire, applying pressure to the trigger, but it won’t move to the rear. Usually, this indicates the cylinder isn’t completely locked into place. Again, stay on the target and sight. Your finger comes off the trigger, and the support comes off the pistol and locks the cylinder in place. Reacquire a two-handed grip — assuming there’s time — and fire.

If the cylinder won’t open for a reload, you’ll have to bump it out. It’s hard on the pistol, so don’t do it regularly, but you do what’s necessary in a fight. A failure to properly eject rounds from the cylinder, short stroking the ejector rod, can allow a case to be trapped underneath the extractor. You’ll need some type of rod to push through the front of the cylinder to clear the case.

As with all gun handling skills, your goal is efficiency. An introduction to the correct techniques — training — must be followed up with plenty of repetition. Most repetition is “dry,” using inert training rounds to practice. Even after learning the revolver’s manual of arms, it’s always best to have a “Plan B.” When a stoppage occurs, or the gun is empty, your most efficient response is a “New York Reload,” transitioning to another weapon. A jam or breakage takes time and tools to correct. Having some type of backup weapon is mandatory.

After well over 100 years of service, revolvers are still excellent weapons for defensive use if you’re willing to invest the time to learn how to use them. Even if you don’t plan to be a wheel-gunner, learn enough to use one in a battlefield pickup scenario. Plus, revolvers are “more funner” to shoot than semis. They’re very addictive.

