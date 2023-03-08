Too Many Generals

The lion’s share of the class was devoted to “doing” team tactics with walkthroughs, live scenarios, blue guns and Simunition pistols. This is where we collectively learned the value of dying in training versus bleeding on the street.

If you’re with another even moderately experienced “gun person” and something goes down, you’ll each see your version of events through your lens of experience. You’ll both develop your own response plan. And then, you’ll remember there’s another person involved with you. Who leads who? Will you be so preoccupied with your tactics you’ll neglect the “operating as a team” part? Will you even hear your partner’s instructions or acknowledgments during the chaos? Will you see everything they see or vice versa? Will you remember to tell them what your intentions are while fighting for your life?

Let’s boil down the learnings: There are infinite possibilities for failure in a team scenario.