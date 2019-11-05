The .40 Story

Refining The Concept

After the success of the initial testing, Baker and Spencer were encouraged to expand their efforts.



Spencer made a set of dies to help manufacture cartridges for testing. The dies would simplify production of the ammunition and ensure greater consistency.

A more challenging task was to make a rifled barrel for the test gun. Baker completed a drawing to alter a .41 Magnum rifling broach to .40 caliber. It would be a complex machining job to modify an existing broach to these specifications, so Spencer approached his coworker, Mitch Motyl, for help. Motyl was Smith & Wesson’s top model maker — the “Michelangelo of Model Makers” — and he made the new broach just as Baker had designed it.



Spencer took the new broach to the foreman of the barrel shop at Smith & Wesson and convinced him to build a barrel with it. If the Production Manager had known the men were sneaking a custom job into the production line, he would have had a fit. But the job was quietly completed and the team soon had a .40 caliber rifled barrel for their Model 59.



Baker left this second barrel with Spencer, and when Spencer caught wind of some overly-curious Smith & Wesson employees lurking about in Baker’s absence, he figured it would be a good move to stake their claim on the project before others jumped it and made it their own. Taking the initiative, Spencer went into the shop and marked the hood of this second test barrel with the characters “40 B&S,” to make it clear that Baker and Spencer were the force behind the exciting wildcat. When Baker returned and discovered the change, he approved immediately!



Baker and Spencer modified a Model 59 magazine to allow them to feed the gun via normal operation. Baker found the lips of the magazine had to be opened up a bit to allow the slide to pick up the round from the magazine. The rebated rim on the .40 B&S didn’t allow the slide much to grab, but they made it work with some tinkering.



The additional testing confirmed Baker’s suspicion the 9mm slide was too light for the power of the cartridge. A strengthened recoil spring wouldn’t be enough to do the job. Additional slide and barrel mass was required to control the slide velocity and keep the gun from battering itself to death. Baker figured this out early, but it would take some of the first (and biggest) manufacturers of .40 S&W pistols a lot longer to put these pieces of the puzzle together in later years.



Still, the additional testing confirmed the project was viable, and allowed Baker to refine the dimensions of the cartridge and the guns firing it. Using drawings for the Model 59 as a template, Baker carefully noted the changes required to turn the 9mm barrel into a suitable .40 caliber component. He also blueprinted the .40 B&S cartridge, and took additional notes on the changes he would make to build a suitable .40 caliber case from the ground up. In Baker’s eyes, a suitable case would eliminate the rebated rim (using an increased rim dimension of .422") and use a small pistol primer, to avoid the risk of an ejector or extractor striking the oversized primer and causing an out-of-battery detonation.